Gustavo Rodríguez-Villate
Overview
Gustavo focuses his practice on project finance and cross-border lending transactions involving clients in the financial services, energy, and infrastructure sectors.
Gustavo advises domestic and international lenders and sponsors in corporate and project finance transactions, with an emphasis on renewable energy assets and infrastructure projects.
Prior to joining the firm, Gustavo served as a financial services associate at an international law firm.
Gustavo also previously served as in-house counsel at several financial institutions in Colombia. For example, he was part of the corporate transactional legal team for one of Colombia’s leading banks and its affiliates. He also represented Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A., a public-private infrastructure development bank in Colombia, as in-house counsel in project finance transactions, negotiating and closing projects related to Colombia’s 4G toll road program.
Experience
- Counsel to the arrangers, agents, and issuing bank for a $180 million build-transfer project financing of a 100-megawatt (MW) solar facility in Arkansas.*
- Counsel to the arrangers, agents, and issuing bank for a $260 million build-transfer project financing of a 150-MW solar facility in Illinois.*
- Counsel to the lead arranger and administrative agent for a $75 million revolving bridge financing of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal expansion project in Florida.*
- Counsel to lenders of a $120 million dual-currency project financing for a Colombia energy company to finance a 23-kilometer transmission line in Colombia.*
- Counsel to a US national bank in the refinancing of $31.7 million of debt granted to a project company constructing and operating a thermal power plant in northern Colombia.*
- Counsel to a Colombian financial institution in the approval process of the acquisition of a toll road concessionaire in northern Colombia.*
* Experience prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth.
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
LLM, Boston University School of Law, 2019
Post-Graduate Degree, Corporate Law, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, 2017
Post-Graduate Degree, Finance Law, Universidad del Rosario, 2014
JD, Universidad del Rosario, 2012
Admissions
New York
Colombia
Languages
- Spanish