Gustavo Rodríguez-Villate

Gustavo focuses his practice on project finance and cross-border lending transactions involving clients in the financial services, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Gustavo advises domestic and international lenders and sponsors in corporate and project finance transactions, with an emphasis on renewable energy assets and infrastructure projects.

Prior to joining the firm, Gustavo served as a financial services associate at an international law firm.

Gustavo also previously served as in-house counsel at several financial institutions in Colombia. For example, he was part of the corporate transactional legal team for one of Colombia’s leading banks and its affiliates. He also represented Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A., a public-private infrastructure development bank in Colombia, as in-house counsel in project finance transactions, negotiating and closing projects related to Colombia’s 4G toll road program.