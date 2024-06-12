Hal has broad experience in the energy industry and is co-lead of the firm’s Oil and Gas practice group. He represents clients in mergers and acquisitions transactions that involve companies in all aspects of the energy business, including oil and gas companies, natural gas pipeline companies, and companies owning and operating refineries, petrochemical plants and gathering, processing and other midstream facilities. Hal also has extensive experience in other energy transactions, including forming joint venture companies to engage in the foregoing businesses and drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements, merger agreements, joint venture agreements, limited liability company agreements, partnership agreements, exploration and development agreements, participation agreements, joint operating agreements, drilling contracts, gas gathering agreements, processing agreements, fractionation agreements, and transportation agreements. Hal also has extensive experience in working on the foregoing matters for oil and gas shale properties, including the Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, and Haynesville Shale plays. Prior to becoming an attorney, Hal worked as a petroleum engineer in Houston.