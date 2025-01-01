Haley Fortner
Overview
Haley focuses her practice on structured finance and securitization transactions. She represents financial institutions, investment management firms, mortgage companies, and other market participants in their role as issuers, underwriters, lenders, and borrowers in such transactions.
Prior to joining the firm, Haley served as judicial extern for the Honorable James R. Swanson of the 23rd Judicial Circuit of Virginia. While in law school, she served as a legal writing Burks Scholar and Lead Articles Editor of the Washington and Lee Law Review.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, Lead Articles Editor, Washington and Lee Law Review, 2024
BA, University of Virginia, 2020
Admissions
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
