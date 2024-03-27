Overview

Hannah focuses her practice on ESG and sustainability, securities law, and corporate governance for both domestic and international clients. Her experience spans advising on ESG reporting and governance, US securities laws, including disclosure and periodic reporting, securities law compliance, and capital markets transactions. She also advises clients in connection with corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions.

Hannah leverages her knowledge in ESG and sustainability to assist companies in preparing for upcoming regulatory changes in the US and Europe. Her commitment to guiding clients through the complexities of ESG disclosure and regulatory compliance underscores her role as a trusted advisor in the evolving landscape of corporate responsibility and governance.

Hannah served on a seconded basis as interim securities counsel of a Fortune 500 multinational food and beverage company. In this role, she worked closely with numerous functions of the organization on a range of matters involving Exchange Act disclosure and periodic reporting, ESG and sustainability, corporate governance, corporate finance, and investor relations.

Prior to joining the firm, Hannah worked in regulatory affairs, where she focused on energy and environmental matters.

Experience

  • Represents companies in matters concerning ESG and sustainability strategy and reporting, including sustainability reports, reporting to various frameworks, processes and controls around ESG reporting, and ESG governance.
  • Represents public and private companies in matters concerning securities law compliance and disclosure and periodic reporting.
  • Represents issuers and underwriters in foreign and domestic public and private debt offerings, including US dollar and Euro bonds.
  • Represents clients in matters concerning corporate governance and shareholder matters, including shareholder proposals and preparation of proxy statements and shareholder meeting materials.
  • Represents public and private companies in mergers and acquisition transactions, including transactions involving strategic corporate restructurings.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Member, Virginia State Bar Association

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Senior Editor, Georgetown International Environmental Law Journal, 2016

BBA, The University of Mississippi, summa cum laude, 2010

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

