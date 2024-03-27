Hannah focuses her practice on ESG and sustainability, securities law, and corporate governance for both domestic and international clients. Her experience spans advising on ESG reporting and governance, US securities laws, including disclosure and periodic reporting, securities law compliance, and capital markets transactions. She also advises clients in connection with corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions.

Hannah leverages her knowledge in ESG and sustainability to assist companies in preparing for upcoming regulatory changes in the US and Europe. Her commitment to guiding clients through the complexities of ESG disclosure and regulatory compliance underscores her role as a trusted advisor in the evolving landscape of corporate responsibility and governance.