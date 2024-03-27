Hannah Flint
Overview
Hannah focuses her practice on ESG and sustainability, securities law, and corporate governance for both domestic and international clients. Her experience spans advising on ESG reporting and governance, US securities laws, including disclosure and periodic reporting, securities law compliance, and capital markets transactions. She also advises clients in connection with corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions.
Hannah leverages her knowledge in ESG and sustainability to assist companies in preparing for upcoming regulatory changes in the US and Europe. Her commitment to guiding clients through the complexities of ESG disclosure and regulatory compliance underscores her role as a trusted advisor in the evolving landscape of corporate responsibility and governance.
Hannah served on a seconded basis as interim securities counsel of a Fortune 500 multinational food and beverage company. In this role, she worked closely with numerous functions of the organization on a range of matters involving Exchange Act disclosure and periodic reporting, ESG and sustainability, corporate governance, corporate finance, and investor relations.
Prior to joining the firm, Hannah worked in regulatory affairs, where she focused on energy and environmental matters.
Experience
- Represents companies in matters concerning ESG and sustainability strategy and reporting, including sustainability reports, reporting to various frameworks, processes and controls around ESG reporting, and ESG governance.
- Represents public and private companies in matters concerning securities law compliance and disclosure and periodic reporting.
- Represents issuers and underwriters in foreign and domestic public and private debt offerings, including US dollar and Euro bonds.
- Represents clients in matters concerning corporate governance and shareholder matters, including shareholder proposals and preparation of proxy statements and shareholder meeting materials.
- Represents public and private companies in mergers and acquisition transactions, including transactions involving strategic corporate restructurings.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Virginia State Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadMarch 27, 2024Legal Update
- 23 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2024Legal Update
- October 26, 2023Legal Update
- July 10, 2020Legal Update
- February 18, 2020Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 17, 2024Event
- October 10, 2023EventPanelistHuntonAK Advantage Series – ESG CLE Webinar
Publications
- January 30, 2025Publication
- Spring 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- Fall 2023Publication
- August 5, 2021Publication
Blog Posts
- January 9, 2025Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Blockchain Legal Resource
- Blockchain Legal Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 4, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 3, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 26, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 21, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 1, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 14, 2019News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Senior Editor, Georgetown International Environmental Law Journal, 2016
BBA, The University of Mississippi, summa cum laude, 2010
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
A collection of articles highlighting some of the emerging issues in ESG