Hannah Foley
Overview
As an associate in Hunton’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Hannah offers guidance on all aspects of privacy compliance, including the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and EU GDPR, ePrivacy Directive, EU Digital Services Act, and EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act. She assists clients in evaluating information security risks and data breach remediation. Hannah frequently drafts policies, procedures, and training modules on records management and retention issues, and advises on privacy and cybersecurity provisions in commercial and technology-related contracts.
Hannah also has a background handling matters in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT), intellectual property, and energy and infrastructure sectors.
Experience
- Advises clients on compliance regarding the use of cookies and other tracking technologies.
- Performs research on UK and EU related privacy legislation.
- Assists clients with managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents and data breaches, including analyzing UK breach laws and preparing notifications to regulators and individuals.
- Assists clients with drafting global privacy policies.
- Assists clients with privacy aspects of global employee monitoring projects.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 11 Minute ReadJune 9, 2025Legal Update
Education
LLB, Durham University, Hatfield College, 2019
Admissions
England & Wales