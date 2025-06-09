As an associate in Hunton’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Hannah offers guidance on all aspects of privacy compliance, including the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and EU GDPR, ePrivacy Directive, EU Digital Services Act, and EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act. She assists clients in evaluating information security risks and data breach remediation. Hannah frequently drafts policies, procedures, and training modules on records management and retention issues, and advises on privacy and cybersecurity provisions in commercial and technology-related contracts.

Hannah also has a background handling matters in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT), intellectual property, and energy and infrastructure sectors.