Overview
Harry is a projects lawyer focused on international energy and infrastructure projects. He has more than 25 years of experience working on cross-border transactions throughout Europe, Africa and Asia. Harry has advised governments, sponsors and lenders on a range of project-financing transactions, as well as public-private partnership (PPP), including several award-winning projects.
Harry has sector-specific knowledge of several market sectors, including power, oil and gas (including liquefaction and re-gas), desalination projects, water and transport infrastructure (roads and airports) and he has also acted on transactions involving multilaterals and development funding institutions.
Harry also advises on complex project documents (especially power purchase agreements, EPC contracts and operation and maintenance contracts), financings, debt restructurings and settlement agreements and leads transaction teams on a wide range of cross-border transactions.
He has advised on several high-value engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract dispute settlements, and related financing arrangements.
Experience
- Advised a bidder on a contract for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a nuclear fuel fabrication facility and a related long-term O&M contract.
- Advised a member of the EPC contractor consortium on the negotiation of the EPC contract for high voltage DC converter stations forming part of the UK’s 2GW Eastern Green Link 1 subsea cable electricity transmission project.
- Advised the sponsor on a Power and Heat Purchase Agreement for a combined heat and power project in Macedonia.
- Advised the sponsors on a Concession Agreement for the construction and operation of a motorway in Ghana, on a FIDIC based turnkey EPC contract and on a term sheet for a long-term O&M contract.
- Advised the shareholder and the project company on all aspects of the Damietta LNG project in Egypt, including gas supply and tolling arrangements, restructuring of senior debt and the settlement of claims exceeding $2 billion.
- Advised the EPC contractor on the settlement of high value disputes in respect of a hydro-cracker project in Egypt and on related restructuring and financing arrangements, including negotiating additional subordinated contractor loans.
- Advised the EPC contractor and vendor finance lender on all aspects of the 400 MW combined cycle gas turbine Bridge Power Project in Ghana - one the world’s largest LPG power projects, awarded “Best Utilities Project” Gold and “Best Financial Structure” Silver awards at the 2019 Partnerships Awards – including negotiating the original EPC Contract, the global settlement of high value disputes between the parties and the restructuring of the project and its financing to cater for a change in primary fuel.
- Advised the sponsors on an integrated coal mine and 300 MW thermal power project in Zambia, including on the Power Purchase Agreement, Development and Connection Agreement, Implementation Agreement (with the Government), multiple split onshore/offshore EPC contracts, O&M contracts, a mining services agreement and associated subcontracts and negotiating multiple settlements of EPC contractor claims. The project received five awards, including Thomson Reuters' Project Finance International Power Deal of the Year 2015 (Middle East and Africa).
- Advised a DFI on a solar power and battery storage project in West Africa, including on EPC and O&M Contracts and on the terms of the battery manufacturer's flexible performance guarantee.
- Advised the EPC contractor in connection with the issuance of a corporate bond and on gas to power projects in Afghanistan and Mozambique.
- Advised the sponsors on a natural gas liquefaction facility in Ghana, including a gas liquefaction service contract.
- Advised the sponsors on a natural gas compression facility in Nigeria, including EPC and O&M contracts.
- Advised the lenders on a split onshore/offshore EPC contract for a photovoltaic plant in Uganda.
- Advised the sponsors on a split onshore/offshore EPC contract for a coal fired power plant in Indonesia.
- Advised the sponsors on solar power project in Zambia, including on the PPA, Implementation Agreements and a split onshore-offshore EPC contract.
- Advised the sponsors on a wind power project in Zambia.
- Advised a Zambian IPP company on the Ngonye Falls run-of-river hydropower project in Zambia, including on its Implementation Agreement, PPA and Connection Agreement.
- Advised a British energy sector developer on the UK’s first large-scale rooftop photovoltaic project, involving installation of up to 37,000 solar photovoltaic systems on properties owned by social landlords in England.
- Advised a renewable energy company on the financing of the 120 MW Margonin wind farm project in Poland.
- Advised a Nigerian oil and gas company on the financing of a natural gas processing and pipeline project, the first of its kind in Nigeria.
- Advised a group of financial institutions on the limited recourse project financing of the 716.8 MW combined cycle gas-fired Phu My 3 BOT power project in Vietnam.
- Advised the sponsor on the conversion of its 650MW BOT power plant at Hiep Phuoc, Vietnam to gas power.
- Advised a local authority on the Belvedere energy from waste project in London.
- Acted for a finance party on the bridge financing and subsequent syndicated limited-recourse refinancing of the acquisition of an interest in Italian wind farms; also, on the later prepayment of the same loans.
- Acted for a multinational commodities company on the disposal of an interest in a Nigerian oil field and related assets and advising on petroleum infrastructure projects in Malaysia, Ghana and Mozambique; also advising on petroleum and condensate supply and storage agreements and the disposal of an FPSO vessel.
- Advised a state-owned oil company on its proposed acquisition from an American global independent energy company of an interest in the gas projects in Indonesia.
- Advised a government entity on the $2.3 billion sale of shares in a Lithuanian oil refining company.
- Advised the lenders on the project financing of a water desalination project in Ghana.
- Advised the sponsors on a Non-Revenue Water Reduction Project in Hanoi.
- Advised the sponsors on a proposed clinker production project in East Africa, including drafting and negotiating a split onshore/offshore EPC Contract with a Chinese contractor.
- Advised the project company on the A5 Motorway PPP project, Ostregion, Austria over a period of ten years.
- Advised a pan-European investor on its acquisition of interests in the Greek regional airports.
- Advised an airport owner on various matters including securing the development and expansion of the airport via an extension to the concession agreement.
- Acted for a government entity on the project financing of the development of Norman Manley International Airport and on the refinancing of the Sangster International Airport project.
- Advised the contractor on the contract for the construction of airside infrastructure at Benazir Bhutto International Airport and associated joint venture arrangements and subsequently on a change of local joint venture partner and providing support on on-going disputes and arbitrations.
- Acted for a consortium on the Oosterweel Link road, tunnel and bridge project in Antwerp.
- Advised a government authority on the Lorry Road User Charge Programme, in particular on the Project Agreement for the provision of Enforcement Services.
- On-going advice to the project company since 2008 on the Astute Class Training Service Project, including on a series of project changes, equipment upgrades and disputes and restructurings of the project.
- Advised the sponsors on a number of changes to the Medium Support Helicopter Aircrew Training Service project.
- Advised a government authority on two PFI projects: Lynx Aircrew Training Service and Tornado GR4 Synthetic Training Service.
- Advised an infrastructure investment manager on the reorganisation of its schools PFI project portfolio.
- Advised a global active asset manager and a commercial bank on a number of PFI/PPP secondary market acquisitions.
- Advised an international financial institution on its equity investments in a Vietnam-based financial institution and on the financing of the Nghi Son cement project and an international university in Ho Chi Minh City.
- Advised two shipping companies on the negotiation of contracts with a shipbuilding company for the construction and purchase of five Diamond 53 Handymax 53,000 DWT double-hull bulk carriers and on the provision of Refund Guarantees by a consortium of Vietnamese banks, the first ever such transaction in Vietnam.
Education
Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice (LPC) with distinction, The College of Law, 1994
Post Graduate in Law (Common Professional Examination) with commendation, The College of Law, 1993
MA (Honours) in Natural Sciences, University of Cambridge, Trinity Hall, 1990
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Languages
- French
- Mandarin
- Vietnamese