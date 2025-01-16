Harry has sector-specific knowledge of several market sectors, including power, oil and gas (including liquefaction and re-gas), desalination projects, water and transport infrastructure (roads and airports) and he has also acted on transactions involving multilaterals and development funding institutions.

Harry also advises on complex project documents (especially power purchase agreements, EPC contracts and operation and maintenance contracts), financings, debt restructurings and settlement agreements and leads transaction teams on a wide range of cross-border transactions.

He has advised on several high-value engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract dispute settlements, and related financing arrangements.