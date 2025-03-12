Heather L. Bravi
Overview
Heather focuses on the federal tax aspects of mortgage-backed securities and REMICs. Heather’s experience includes the tax evaluation and structuring of REMICs and tender option bond structures. She also has experience advising clients regarding ERISA issues in various investment vehicles including commercial mortgage-backed securitizations and collateralized debt obligations. Heather has experience evaluating and drafting opinions regarding the tax matters arising from mortgage defeasances.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Heather provided counsel to numerous individuals and small businesses with federal tax liabilities. She helped clients resolve their tax matters with the IRS by negotiating offers in compromise, installment agreements and other resolutions.
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 5:30 -6:30 pm ETEventPanelist
Education
LLM, Taxation, New York University School of Law, 2005
JD, Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America, 2003
BA, Stonehill College, 1998
Admissions
New York
Courts
US Tax Court