Heather focuses on the federal tax aspects of mortgage-backed securities and REMICs. Heather’s experience includes the tax evaluation and structuring of REMICs and tender option bond structures. She also has experience advising clients regarding ERISA issues in various investment vehicles including commercial mortgage-backed securitizations and collateralized debt obligations. Heather has experience evaluating and drafting opinions regarding the tax matters arising from mortgage defeasances.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Heather provided counsel to numerous individuals and small businesses with federal tax liabilities. She helped clients resolve their tax matters with the IRS by negotiating offers in compromise, installment agreements and other resolutions.