Heidi is well-versed in civic engagement, government relations, and external affairs at the local, state, and federal levels.

Her work has included representation of business and industry at the local, state, and federal levels on a variety of economic development and legislative initiatives regarding housing policy, taxation, privacy, technology, insurance, and health care. This includes drafting legislation, testifying before state and local legislative bodies, implementing legislative strategies, helping with the administration of clients’ political action committees and campaign contributions, and providing advice and strategy for public officials and political candidates.