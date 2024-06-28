Heidi W. Abbott
Overview
Heidi is well-versed in civic engagement, government relations, and external affairs at the local, state, and federal levels.
Her work has included representation of business and industry at the local, state, and federal levels on a variety of economic development and legislative initiatives regarding housing policy, taxation, privacy, technology, insurance, and health care. This includes drafting legislation, testifying before state and local legislative bodies, implementing legislative strategies, helping with the administration of clients’ political action committees and campaign contributions, and providing advice and strategy for public officials and political candidates.
Experience
- Represented clients in disputes under professional liability/errors and omissions (E&O) policies.
- Represented client in claim under crime policy involving employee theft.
- Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions.
- Represented clients in claims under representation and warranty policy, including claims involving a third-party claim against policyholder and a breach of representations in merger agreement.
- Litigated and advised on COVID-19 insurance recovery claims under property insurance policies, including for business interruption and contingent business interruption losses.
- Represented cedent in litigation involving reinsurance for asbestos claims.
- Represented clients in obtaining coverage under D&O policy for government investigations.
- Represented client pro bono in action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – Richmond, Virginia Chapter, The Humanitarian Award, May 17, 2018
- William & Mary Law School - Heidi W. Abbott J.D. ’91 Receives Law School Association’s Citizen-Lawyer Award, 2017
- Named among the Legal Elite for Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative, Virginia Business magazine, 2017 and 2019
- YWCA Richmond, Outstanding Women Awards, Human Relations & Faith in Action, 2016
- Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, Richmond Humanitarian Award, October 27, 2014
- Leadership Metro Richmond’s Ukrop Community Vision Award, 2014
- “Leaders in the Law” honoree, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2013
- Governor McDonnell’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award, Outstanding Adult Volunteer, 2012
- Volunteer of the Month, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce, December 2011
- AV® Peer Review Rated in Martindale-Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Board of Visitors, Norfolk State University
- Member, Board of Directors, Pathway to Promise
- Member, Board of Directors, NextUp RVA
- Member, Board of Directors, Thrive Birth to Five
- Member, Board of Directors, Virginia’s Kids Belong
- Member, Board of Directors, Richmond Police Foundation (Chairman, 2009-2014)
- Member, Board of Directors, American Documentary Film Fund
- Former Member, Board of Directors, ChamberRVA (2014-2022)
- Former Member, Board of Commissioners, City of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (2015-2019)
- Former Chairman, Board for Juvenile Justice (2009-2017)
- Member, Maggie L. Walker Initiative Citizens Advisory Board (2015-2017)
- Member, Pro Bono Committee, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Former Member, Board of Directors, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg (2014-2017)
- Member, Mayor-elect Dwight C. Jones’ Public Safety Transition Committee (2008)
- LEAD Virginia Class of 2008
- Board of Directors, Sports Backers (2006-2009)
- Vice-Chairman, Virginia College Building Authority (2006-2008)
- Chairman, Virginia Bar Association, Corporate Counsel Section (2003-2004)
- Leadership Metro Richmond Class of 2003
- Co-founder, Hunton & Williams, Women’s Networking Forum
- Former Board Member, Coalition for A Greater Richmond
- Pro Bono Representation of Maymont Foundation
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, 1991
MA, University of Virginia, 1988
BA, Hamilton College, 1984
Admissions
Virginia