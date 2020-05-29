Henry Havre
Partner
Overview
Henry has represented securities issuers, investment banking firms, private equity firms, and other institutional investors with respect to a wide variety of business transactions, including:
- public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers, with concentrations in high yield and investment grade debt securities
- initial public offerings
- master limited partnerships offerings
- asset and stock acquisitions, including leveraged acquisitions
- mergers and acquisitions of private and public corporations
- tender offers and exchange offers for equity and debt securities
- out-of-court restructurings
- consent solicitations
- international project financing
In connection with such representation, Henry has drafted and negotiated a wide range of contractual, disclosure, and corporate documents.
Experience
Henry’s recent experience includes representation of:
- Sun Communities, Inc. in Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership's registered offering of $400,000,000 of 5.700% Senior Notes due 2033.
- The underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.
- Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership’s in its registered offering of $600,000,000 of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2032.
- The initial purchasers in Kraton Corporation’s Rule 144A offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025.
- The initial purchasers in connection with $500 million private placement of senior notes of a joint venture limited liability company indirectly owned by certain NYSE-listed midstream companies.
- The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s registered offering of $750 million of 7.750% senior notes due 2028 and the dealer manager in the concurrent cash tender offer for $750 million of Genesis Energy, L.P.’s 6.750% senior notes due 2022.
- NGL Energy Partners LP in its private placement of $400 million of NGL’s Class D Preferred Units and warrants to purchase common units representing equity interests in NGL.
- NGL Energy Partners LP in its private placement of $200 million of NGL’s Class D Preferred Units and warrants to purchase common units representing equity interests in NGL.
- Hilcorp Energy I, L.P., an independent oil and natural gas company, in its $600 million Rule 144A offering of 6.25% Senior Notes due 2028
- The initial purchasers in Jagged Peak Energy LLC’s Rule 144A offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875%Senior Notes due 2026
- Bridas Corporation, in the acquisition from a multination O&G corporation of the Campana Refinery in Argentina and a network of filling stations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
- The initial purchasers in a private placement by Sunoco LP of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023, $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026, and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028
- The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s issuance of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 and the dealer manager in the concurrent cash tender offer by Genesis for its outstanding $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2021
- Archer Limited in connection with several subsidiary divestitures
- Enterprise Products Operating LLC and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in connection with the issuance of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of Junior Subordinated Notes
- The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s issuance of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% Senior Notes due 2025
- Warren Resources, Inc., in its debt restructuring, culminating in a Chapter 11 reorganization
- The underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.150% Senior Notes due 2023 and $250 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023
- A privately held pipeline company in its private placement of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes
- NGL Energy Partners LP in its offering of 7,400,000 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units
- An upstream oil and gas company in a $300 million Rule 144A private placement of its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2022
- NuStar Energy L.P. in its $550 million public offering of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027
- The underwriters in over $12 billion of debt securities offered by energy companies such as DCP Midstream, LLC, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., Penn Virginia Resource Partners, L.P., Plains Exploration & Production Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.
- Golden Nugget, Inc. (a subsidiary of Landry’s Gaming, Inc.) in its offering of high yield notes to finance the acquisition of a gaming facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Allis-Chalmers Energy Inc. in the acquisition of a land drilling company operating in Argentina and Bolivia, and in numerous high-yield notes offerings and leveraged acquisitions of oilfield services companies, and in public company merger transactions
- Dune Energy, Inc. in its out-of-court debt restructuring, resulting in ownership of the company by its former noteholders
- NGL Energy Partners LP in its debut high-yield notes offering and a PIPE financing
- Rowan Companies, Inc. in several investment grade notes offerings
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas (2019-2021), Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings (2012-2014, 2016, 2018, 2020-2022, 2024) and M&A: Middle Market (sub-$500m) (2012, 2014-2018), Legal 500 United States
- Profiled as one of the leading Corporate/M&A (2010-2012) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Business Lawyers
Affiliations
Professional
Member
- Houston Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- May 29, 2020Legal Update
- April 15, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadJanuary 30, 2015Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadJune 11, 2014Legal Update
News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 22, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 12, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 14, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 22, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 1, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 22, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 18, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 21, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 5 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 20, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2013News
Education
JD, Stanford Law School, 1989
BS, Industrial Engineering, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 1985
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- Spanish