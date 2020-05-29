Overview

Henry has represented securities issuers, investment banking firms, private equity firms, and other institutional investors with respect to a wide variety of business transactions, including:

  • public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers, with concentrations in high yield and investment grade debt securities
  • initial public offerings
  • master limited partnerships offerings
  • asset and stock acquisitions, including leveraged acquisitions
  • mergers and acquisitions of private and public corporations
  • tender offers and exchange offers for equity and debt securities
  • out-of-court restructurings
  • consent solicitations
  • international project financing

In connection with such representation, Henry has drafted and negotiated a wide range of contractual, disclosure, and corporate documents.

Experience

Henry’s recent experience includes representation of:

  • Sun Communities, Inc. in Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership's registered offering of $400,000,000 of 5.700% Senior Notes due 2033.
  • The underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.
  • Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership’s in its registered offering of $600,000,000 of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2032.
  • The initial purchasers in Kraton Corporation’s Rule 144A offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025.
  • The initial purchasers in connection with $500 million private placement of senior notes of a joint venture limited liability company indirectly owned by certain NYSE-listed midstream companies.
  • The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s registered offering of $750 million of 7.750% senior notes due 2028 and the dealer manager in the concurrent cash tender offer for $750 million of Genesis Energy, L.P.’s 6.750% senior notes due 2022.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP in its private placement of $400 million of NGL’s Class D Preferred Units and warrants to purchase common units representing equity interests in NGL.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP in its private placement of $200 million of NGL’s Class D Preferred Units and warrants to purchase common units representing equity interests in NGL.
  • Hilcorp Energy I, L.P., an independent oil and natural gas company, in its $600 million Rule 144A offering of 6.25% Senior Notes due 2028
  • The initial purchasers in Jagged Peak Energy LLC’s Rule 144A offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875%Senior Notes due 2026
  • Bridas Corporation, in the acquisition from a multination O&G corporation of the Campana Refinery in Argentina and a network of filling stations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
  • The initial purchasers in a private placement by Sunoco LP of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023, $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026, and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028
  • The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s issuance of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 and the dealer manager in the concurrent cash tender offer by Genesis for its outstanding $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2021
  • Archer Limited in connection with several subsidiary divestitures
  • Enterprise Products Operating LLC and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in connection with the issuance of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of Junior Subordinated Notes
  • The underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s issuance of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% Senior Notes due 2025
  • Warren Resources, Inc., in its debt restructuring, culminating in a Chapter 11 reorganization
  • The underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.150% Senior Notes due 2023 and $250 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023
  • A privately held pipeline company in its private placement of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes
  • NGL Energy Partners LP in its offering of 7,400,000 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units
  • An upstream oil and gas company in a $300 million Rule 144A private placement of its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2022
  • NuStar Energy L.P. in its $550 million public offering of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027
  • The underwriters in over $12 billion of debt securities offered by energy companies such as DCP Midstream, LLC, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., Penn Virginia Resource Partners, L.P., Plains Exploration & Production Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.
  • Golden Nugget, Inc. (a subsidiary of Landry’s Gaming, Inc.) in its offering of high yield notes to finance the acquisition of a gaming facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • Allis-Chalmers Energy Inc. in the acquisition of a land drilling company operating in Argentina and Bolivia, and in numerous high-yield notes offerings and leveraged acquisitions of oilfield services companies, and in public company merger transactions
  • Dune Energy, Inc. in its out-of-court debt restructuring, resulting in ownership of the company by its former noteholders
  • NGL Energy Partners LP in its debut high-yield notes offering and a PIPE financing
  • Rowan Companies, Inc. in several investment grade notes offerings

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas (2019-2021), Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings (2012-2014, 2016, 2018, 2020-2022, 2024) and M&A: Middle Market (sub-$500m) (2012, 2014-2018), Legal 500 United States
  • Profiled as one of the leading Corporate/M&A (2010-2012) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Business Lawyers

Affiliations

Professional

Member

  • Houston Bar Association

Education

JD, Stanford Law School, 1989

BS, Industrial Engineering, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 1985

Admissions

Texas

Languages

  • Spanish
