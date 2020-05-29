Henry has represented securities issuers, investment banking firms, private equity firms, and other institutional investors with respect to a wide variety of business transactions, including:

public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers, with concentrations in high yield and investment grade debt securities

initial public offerings

master limited partnerships offerings

asset and stock acquisitions, including leveraged acquisitions

mergers and acquisitions of private and public corporations

tender offers and exchange offers for equity and debt securities

out-of-court restructurings

consent solicitations

international project financing

In connection with such representation, Henry has drafted and negotiated a wide range of contractual, disclosure, and corporate documents.