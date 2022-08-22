Henry focuses his practice on project finance and development, with an emphasis on renewable technologies. He has represented a mix of project developers, financial institutions and development banks in connection with a wide variety of transactions, including complex project financings and asset acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to his return to the firm, Henry served as a partner at another leading international law firm. He also previously served as senior counsel for a renewable energy company where he was the primary legal advisor in connection with the development of solar, energy storage and electric vehicle solutions.