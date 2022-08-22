Overview

Henry focuses his practice on project finance and development, with an emphasis on renewable technologies. He has represented a mix of project developers, financial institutions and development banks in connection with a wide variety of transactions, including complex project financings and asset acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to his return to the firm, Henry served as a partner at another leading international law firm. He also previously served as senior counsel for a renewable energy company where he was the primary legal advisor in connection with the development of solar, energy storage and electric vehicle solutions.

  • Represented a leading project developer in its transfer of tax credits generated from a portfolio of operating wind and solar energy assets located throughout North America.   
  • Represented a leading financial institution as tax equity investor in multiple distributed generation financings utilizing a hybrid tax structure.
  • Represented a private equity firm with respect to its acquisition of controlling interests in two separate portfolios comprised of operating wind and solar assets.
  • Represented multiple project developers and financial institutions in partnership-flip tax equity investments involving utility scale wind, solar and geothermal projects located throughout North America.
  • Represented an investor with respect to its acquisition of an interest in a portfolio of over 20 operating wind projects across North America, including related partnership, financing and energy hedge matters.
  • Represented a power developer in negotiations of contracts for the construction of a nominal 725 MW combined cycle natural gas-fired electric generating facility located in Maryland.
  • Represented a development bank and a group of financial institutions on a $4.37 billion senior secured project debt financing for an LNG production and export facility located in Texas.
  • Represented the lead arranger and lender in connection with $650 million first lien credit facilities for a project portfolio, with projects in New York, Arizona and Massachusetts.
  • Represented a borrower in connection with its approximately $240 million refinancing of a portfolio of three natural gas-fired electric generation facilities located in Colorado and New Mexico.

  • April 2023
    Publication
    Financing standalone battery storage: The Inflation Reduction Act unlocks the tax equity investor, Financier Worldwide
  • August 22, 2022
    Publication
    US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: Carbon Capture Use and Sequestration Provisions

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2013

BA, University of Maryland, magna cum laude, 2010

District of Columbia

Maryland

New York

