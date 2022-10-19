Toby’s practice focuses on bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, commercial litigation, loan workouts, reorganizations and corporate recovery. Toby is a member of the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights practice group. He has extensive experience representing corporate debtors, creditors’ committees, secured and unsecured creditors, acquisition entities, DIP lenders, and other parties in interest in formal bankruptcy proceedings nationwide and in out-of-court restructurings.

Toby is admitted to practice before the United States Bankruptcy and District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia and the Northern District of Florida.