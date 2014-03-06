Henry’s practice focuses on client counseling and participation in administrative and judicial proceedings under the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act. For more than 35 years, he has represented clients before EPA, state regulatory agencies and the courts on a broad range of environmental regulatory and enforcement related matters.

Henry has been admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, all federal circuit courts of appeals, the District Court for the District of Columbia, the District Court for the Northern District of California and the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.