Hillary’s practice focuses on commercial lending, loan workouts and restructurings and business law. Hillary has extensive experience representing borrowers and lenders in connection with secured and unsecured revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including both cash-flow and asset-based facilities. She also represents residential mortgage companies and lenders in financing servicing advance receivables and mortgage servicing rights. Hillary regularly advises clients on corporate law issues and provides counsel on contract compliance.

Hillary has spoken at national conferences and written on topics related to her practice, including negotiating and complying with credit agreements and asset-based facilities. She has been an adjunct law professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and is a member of the Leadership Metro Richmond Class of 2018.