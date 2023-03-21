Hillary P. Patterson
Overview
Hillary’s practice focuses on commercial lending, loan workouts and restructurings and business law. Hillary has extensive experience representing borrowers and lenders in connection with secured and unsecured revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including both cash-flow and asset-based facilities. She also represents residential mortgage companies and lenders in financing servicing advance receivables and mortgage servicing rights. Hillary regularly advises clients on corporate law issues and provides counsel on contract compliance.
Hillary has spoken at national conferences and written on topics related to her practice, including negotiating and complying with credit agreements and asset-based facilities. She has been an adjunct law professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and is a member of the Leadership Metro Richmond Class of 2018.
Experience
- Represented public company lawn and garden products and services provider in $2.5 billion secured multi-currency revolving and term credit facilities.
- Represented public company wholesale foodservice distributor in $4.0 billion secured asset-based revolving and term credit facilities.
- Represented underground and surface coal mining company in $400 million term and $125 million revolving loan facilities used to refinance existing debt.
- Represented public specialty chemical company in $320 million secured term and revolving loan facilities to finance, in part, the strategic acquisition of a chemical manufacturer.
- Represented private equity fund in acquisition financing of a food packaging company consisting of senior secured revolving and term loan facilities.
- Represents public REITs in connection with acquiring, financing and refinancing full service hotel properties and office buildings.
- Represents residential mortgage servicers and Wall Street and private equity lenders in revolving and term loans secured by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and private label mortgage servicing rights and excess spread receivables.
- Represented parent company in secured $19 million debtor-in-possession ("DIP") loan to its subsidiary to facilitate a proposed sale under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.
- Represents private equity funds in multi-tranche financings, including acquisition financings, “going private” transactions and dividend recapitalizations
- Represented a private equity portfolio company in a $117 million multi-tranche dividend recapitalization that was awarded the “Refinancing of the Year” by the Global M&A Network in 2009.
- Advises borrowers on compliance with debt covenants, waivers, amendments and consents.
- Represents companies in connection with equipment leases, treasury contracts and related cash management arrangements.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Delaware State Bar Association
- Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2018
- Member, Screening Committee, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2023Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 9, 2023Legal Update
- February 4, 2019Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Event
- Event
- October 18, 2023Event
- September 18, 2023Event
- June 7, 2022Event
- May 18, 2021Event
- May 5, 2021Event
- March 10, 2021Event
- January 9, 2018EventSpeakerLorman: Potential Pitfalls in Borrowing Base Transactions - Live Webinar
- October 16, 2017EventSpeaker“Loan Agreement Fundamentals and Best Practices” and “Asset-Based Credit Agreements: Common Provisions and Compliance Challenges,” 2017 AFP Annual Conference
- October 25, 2016EventSpeaker“Best Practices in Credit Agreement Negotiation and Compliance,” 2016 AFP Annual Conference
- May 21, 2015Event
- December 12, 2013EventWebinar: Credit Agreement Compliance: Best Practices
Publications
- February 2025Publication
- February 17, 2017Publication
- October 25, 2016Publication
- February 2016Publication
News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 22, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 29, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 23, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 12, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 2, 2018News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 12, 2016News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude; Executive Board Member, Moot Court Board; McNeill Law Society, 2007
BA, Economics, Wake Forest University, cum laude, 2004
Admissions
Virginia
Delaware