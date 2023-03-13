Holly A. Brady
Overview
Holly advises clients on a broad range of complex privacy, cybersecurity and data protection matters, including monitoring and assessing new and emerging requirements across the globe. As a member of the firm’s top-ranked privacy and cybersecurity practice, Holly assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. Holly works with clients to address privacy and data protection issues and manage data breaches and cybersecurity incidents.
Prior to joining the firm, Holly managed the data privacy program at a Fortune 500 company, where she advised on data privacy compliance and risk management for the company’s US and international operations. In this role, Holly was in charge of privacy program design, policy development, training and awareness, and risk assessments. Holly also advised the company’s chief information security officer on matters relating to cybersecurity and technology, including cybersecurity governance and incident response.
Holly also has extensive experience negotiating and documenting information technology and business process outsourcing transactions, as well as handling general commercial contracting matters. She frequently speaks before industry groups, legal organizations and educational institutions at conferences, seminars and other events. She also is adjunct professor of cybersecurity law at William & Mary School of Law, where she enjoys teaching the next generation of cybersecurity lawyers.
Experience
- Advises on the development of comprehensive privacy compliance programs, including drafting online and offline privacy policies, procedures and notices.
- Advises on cybersecurity risks, incidents and policy issues, including addressing cybersecurity preparedness issues.
- Assists clients with complying with privacy and information security requirements, including under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, HIPAA, state and federal security breach notification laws, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and other federal and state requirements.
- Assists clients in developing vendor management programs, including evaluating and negotiating privacy and data security provisions and indemnities contained in vendor agreements.
- Assists with the negotiation and documentation of commercial contracts, including software licensing, direct materials agreements, procurement agreements, and purchase, supply chain and logistics agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP); Certified Information Privacy Professional – Europe (CIPP/E); Certified Information Privacy Professional/Management (CIPM); Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT)
- Recipient, Gambrell Professionalism Award, 2009
Affiliations
Professional
- Leadership Council, Sedona Conferences Working Group 11 on Data Security and Privacy
- Member, International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2
- Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 13, 2023EventSpeakerData Privacy and Cybersecurity, NABCA Legal Symposium
- October 26, 2022EventSpeakerThe Heart of AI and Your Biggest Risk: Data Set Creation and Acquisition, Berkeley AI Institute
- December 2019EventCo-chairToday’s General Counsel Institute Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Forum
- October 2019EventSpeakerData Privacy & Compliance, International Economic Development Council Webinar
- September 2019EventSpeakerData Security and Privacy Case Law Update, Sedona Conference Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Conference
- September 2019EventSpeakerData Security for Law Firms, IAPP’s Privacy. Security. Risk. Conference
- June 2019EventSpeakerIncident Response Preparation for Law Firms, ABA’s Fourth National Institute on Cybersecurity and Data Protection
- June 2019EventSpeakerMock Tabletop Exercise, ABA’s Fourth National Institute on Cybersecurity and Data Protection
- November 2018EventSpeakerGDPR and Beyond, AEA IT Audit Directors Conference
- October 2018EventSpeakerPrivacy by Design Starts Here: Assessing Privacy Risk, IAPP’s P.S.R. Conference
- October 2018EventSpeakerI’m A Lawyer: How Can I Advise on Data Security Issues?, IAPP’s P.S.R. Conference
- May 2018EventEvent Co-ChairToday’s General Counsel Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Forum
- April 2018EventSpeakerI’m a Lawyer: How Can I Advise on Data Security Issues?, IAPP’s Privacy Summit
- March 2018EventSpeakerA Day in the Life of a Cybersecurity Professional, A Day at the Breach Conference
- October 2017EventSpeakerI’m a Lawyer: How Can I Advise on Data Security Issues?, IAPP’s P.S.R. Conference
- May 2017EventSpeakerToday’s General Counsel Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Forum
- April 2017EventSpeakerThird-party Cybersecurity Risk, Virginia Cybersecurity Partnership Event
- March 2017EventSpeakerCybersecurity and Data Privacy Overview, Association for Information and Image Management Event
- November 2016EventSpeakerNexus Between eDiscovery and Cybersecurity, Georgetown Law’s Advanced eDiscovery Institute Conference
- October 2016EventSpeakerCybersecurity Preparedness – The Evolving Role of In-House Counsel, VBA Corporate Counsel Forum
- September 2016EventSpeakerThe First 48 Hours: A Simulated Data Breach, Northwestern School of Law’s Corporate Counsel Institute Conference
- May 2016EventMay 2016Today’s General Counsel Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Forum
- April 2016EventSpeakerCybersecurity Preparedness – The Evolving Role of In-House Counsel, Association of Corporate Counsel Event
- February 2016EventSpeakerMock Data Breach Scenario, ABA National Institute of Cybersecurity Conference
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif, 2009
BA, Eastern New Mexico University, summa cum laude, 1997
Admissions
Virginia