Prior to joining the firm, Holly managed the data privacy program at a Fortune 500 company, where she advised on data privacy compliance and risk management for the company’s US and international operations. In this role, Holly was in charge of privacy program design, policy development, training and awareness, and risk assessments. Holly also advised the company’s chief information security officer on matters relating to cybersecurity and technology, including cybersecurity governance and incident response.

Holly also has extensive experience negotiating and documenting information technology and business process outsourcing transactions, as well as handling general commercial contracting matters. She frequently speaks before industry groups, legal organizations and educational institutions at conferences, seminars and other events. She also is adjunct professor of cybersecurity law at William & Mary School of Law, where she enjoys teaching the next generation of cybersecurity lawyers.