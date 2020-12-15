Holly E. Cerasano
Overview
Holly represents health care providers in corporate, transactional and regulatory compliance matters.
Holly advises health care clients on regulatory and compliance matters related to ongoing operations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, licensure, Medicare and Medicaid participation and health privacy and security issues. Holly also counsels clients on matters involving the structuring of business transactions and joint ventures, and assists with certificate of public need matters.
Holly provides pro bono services as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Case Screening Committee.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Holly served as a post-graduate fellow in the Consumer Protection Section of the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia and a law clerk in the Division of Advertising Practices, Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Metropolitan Richmond Women’s Bar Association
- Member, American Health Lawyers Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- 2017PublicationAuthorThe Indian Health Service: Barriers to Health Care and Strategies for Improvement, 24 Geo. J. on Poverty L. & Pol’y 421
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Senior Editor, Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law & Policy, 2017
BA, Political Science, University of Richmond, summa cum laude, 2013
Admissions
Virginia