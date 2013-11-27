With more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, and as co-head of the firm’s global real estate practice, Howard advises a variety of institutional investors and lenders on matters relating to their real estate assets and is particularly valued for his in-depth knowledge of construction, permanent lending and office leasing. He regularly works with his clients on the financing of real estate and drafts and negotiates the documentation related to such financing transactions, including those used in construction and permanent financing as well as mezzanine financing. Additionally, he assists with the drafting and negotiation of contracts for the purchase and sale of real estate and personal property; extensive loan workouts and modifications; and the drafting and negotiation of tenant leases (both from the landlord's and tenant's perspective); and related asset management documentation.