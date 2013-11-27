Howard E. Schreiber
Overview
With more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, and as co-head of the firm’s global real estate practice, Howard advises a variety of institutional investors and lenders on matters relating to their real estate assets and is particularly valued for his in-depth knowledge of construction, permanent lending and office leasing. He regularly works with his clients on the financing of real estate and drafts and negotiates the documentation related to such financing transactions, including those used in construction and permanent financing as well as mezzanine financing. Additionally, he assists with the drafting and negotiation of contracts for the purchase and sale of real estate and personal property; extensive loan workouts and modifications; and the drafting and negotiation of tenant leases (both from the landlord's and tenant's perspective); and related asset management documentation.
Experience
- Represented a financial institution as the construction and term lenders pursuant to a credit facility in the amount of $619,450,000 for the development of a mixed use high-end development with an approximate all-in development budget of $1 billion. The project consists of a multi-building condominium project constructed on a four acre parcel with direct access to the Katy Trail (Highland Park, Texas). It will include an Auberge Resort Boutique Hotel and ultra-luxury Auberge condominium residences, a Class AA office building with approximately 150,000 square feet, a multi-family tower with Class A+ units, approximately 100,000 square feet of street retail and dining surrounding a park, plus an underground parking garage.
- Represented Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), and a group of commercial banks on the real estate aspects of a $4.369 billion senior secured project debt finance, letter of credit and working capital facilities to finance the construction and operation of Train 1 of a multitrain natural gas liquefaction and export facilities project to be located on Quintana Island near Freeport. Awarded 2014 “Deal of the Year – Americas” by Project Finance International (PFI), and 2014 “Americas Award for North American Oil & Gas and Global Overall” by Infrastructure Journal and 2015 Global Finance Deal of the Year: Project Finance by The American Lawyer.
- Represented a financial institution with the $400-million-plus financing needed for the borrower to acquire a 1.8 million square foot corporate headquarters campus in Texas. Additional parcels of land that are prime for development were also included in the sale and the transaction involved the subsequent leaseback of a portion of the campus to the seller.
- Documentation on behalf of lenders of numerous secured permanent loan facilities (various states) in amounts ranging from $3,000,000 to $350,000,000, including $350,000,000 casino and hotel loan in Las Vegas. Often such permanent loan facilities included the financing of portfolios of properties including portfolios in excess of 50 properties.
- Documentation on behalf of various lenders of numerous construction loans (various states) for multi-family, golf course, casino and hotel developments.
- Sale of numerous office projects ranging in size from 30,000 square feet to 1,000,000 square feet.
- Closed on behalf of various borrowers credit tenant lease facilities secured by medical office building and 110 natural gas drill sites.
- Acquisition and financing of office projects and raw land in cities of Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston in $120,000,000 sale/leaseback transaction. Related management and leasing operations of same.
- Coordination of due diligence review for 200 property portfolio in connection with proposed DIP loan facility.
- Documentation of $100,000,000 DIP loan facility.
- Negotiation of note purchase agreements for single loan and portfolio loan acquisitions.
- Foreclosure of office tower securing $46,000,000 loan facility.
- Negotiation on behalf of landlords of 105,000, 120,000, 250,000 and 300,000 square foot office leases.
- Acquisition and financing of office project in City of Dallas in $160,000,000 transaction. Related management and leasing operations of same.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recommended for Real Estate (2013-2024) and Real Estate Finance (2021-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate, Texas, Chambers USA, 2012-2024
Selected for inclusion in Connect Media’s Lawyers in Real Estate Awards within the Texas regional category, 2023
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Real Estate Law, Texas, The Best Lawyers in America, 2016-2024
- Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
- Member, American College of Mortgage Attorneys
Insights
Publications
- November 27, 2013PublicationCo-authorHot button issues of sale leaseback deals, Real Estate Weekly
News
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, with honors, Editor, Law and Contemporary Problems, 1984
BA, Dickinson College, with honors, 1981
Admissions
Texas