Overview

Ian’s practice focuses on business and family-related immigration matters. As part of the Labor and Employment team, Ian counsels corporate clients on various aspects of immigration and nationality law, including temporary visas, permanent visas, US citizenship and I-9 compliance. He also counsels individuals on family-related immigration matters.

Ian is Chair of the Pro Bono Committee for the Washington office and donates more than 100 hours of his time each year to pro bono matters. He has successfully helped battered immigrants with their immigration issues, ensuring their safety and family unity. Ian has been quoted in various media outlets including Rolling Stone, Workforce Management and WUSA Channel 9 in Washington, DC.

Ian is a contributing author to the Hunton Immigration Law Blog.

Experience

  • Represents businesses and individuals before the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Labor, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and various consular offices
  • Counsels corporations on compliance with the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986
  • Represents clients before the Office of Special Counsel and the Administrative Appeals Office
  • Represents, on a pro bono basis, battered spouses of US citizens under the Violence Against Women Act, and those seeking asylum

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Immigration, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2006-2024
  • Named Best Lawyer in Immigration Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Selected as a “Top Lawyer” for Immigration Law by Washingtonian magazine, 2015
  • The International Who's Who of Corporate Immigration Lawyers, 2011

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association, 1989-present

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

  • January 30, 2025
    Publication
    2024 Retail Industry Year in Review
  • 2003
    Publication
    Author
    Not an Immigration Lawyer? You Should Read This, Bar Bulletin -- Maryland State Bar Association Newsletter
  • 2001
    Publication
    Author
    Employment of Foreign Nationals: The Alphabet Soup of Visa Sponsorship, Employment Law in Virginia, Virginia Continuing Legal Education
  • 1995
    Publication
    Author
    US Immigration Law, 1995 American Chamber of Commerce in Germany

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, American University Washington College of Law, 1987

BA, University of Maryland, 1984

Admissions

District of Columbia

Maryland

