Ian P. Band
Overview
Ian’s practice focuses on business and family-related immigration matters. As part of the Labor and Employment team, Ian counsels corporate clients on various aspects of immigration and nationality law, including temporary visas, permanent visas, US citizenship and I-9 compliance. He also counsels individuals on family-related immigration matters.
Ian is Chair of the Pro Bono Committee for the Washington office and donates more than 100 hours of his time each year to pro bono matters. He has successfully helped battered immigrants with their immigration issues, ensuring their safety and family unity. Ian has been quoted in various media outlets including Rolling Stone, Workforce Management and WUSA Channel 9 in Washington, DC.
Ian is a contributing author to the Hunton Immigration Law Blog.
Experience
- Represents businesses and individuals before the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Labor, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and various consular offices
- Counsels corporations on compliance with the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986
- Represents clients before the Office of Special Counsel and the Administrative Appeals Office
- Represents, on a pro bono basis, battered spouses of US citizens under the Violence Against Women Act, and those seeking asylum
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Immigration, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2006-2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Immigration Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a “Top Lawyer” for Immigration Law by Washingtonian magazine, 2015
- The International Who's Who of Corporate Immigration Lawyers, 2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association, 1989-present
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 28, 2015Legal Update
- December 30, 2008Legal Update
- June 16, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 20, 2024 | 12:00–1:00 pm ET | 11:00 am–12:00 pm CT | 9:00–10:00 am PTCLE Webinar
- June 26, 2024Event
- November 17, 2016EventPresenterWhat Trump’s Election Means For Employers, Hunton & Williams Webinar
- 2007EventSpeakerImmigration Issues for the Biotech Industry, immigration presentation for seminar for biotechnology companies in Raleigh, NC
- 2002EventSpeakerERC’s Global Workforce Symposium: US Immigration Hot Topics & Strategies, International Forum – Boston
- 2002EventSpeakerHR/NY Expo: Meeting the Challenge, Human Resources Association of New York
- 2001EventSpeakerAlleyCat News Conference
- 2001EventSpeakerPennsylvania Biotech Association
Publications
- January 30, 2025Publication
- 2003PublicationAuthorNot an Immigration Lawyer? You Should Read This, Bar Bulletin -- Maryland State Bar Association Newsletter
- 2001PublicationAuthorEmployment of Foreign Nationals: The Alphabet Soup of Visa Sponsorship, Employment Law in Virginia, Virginia Continuing Legal Education
- 1995PublicationAuthorUS Immigration Law, 1995 American Chamber of Commerce in Germany
Blog Posts
- February 3, 2025Business Immigration Insights
- November 19, 2024Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration InsightsAuthor
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration InsightsAuthor
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration InsightsAuthor
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration InsightsAuthor
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
- Business Immigration Insights
News
- December 9, 2024Media Mention
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 14, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- September 10, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 23, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- May 19, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2010News
- August 4, 2009News
- June 19, 2007News
Education
JD, American University Washington College of Law, 1987
BA, University of Maryland, 1984
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland