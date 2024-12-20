With over two decades of experience in the structured finance industry, Ian adeptly manages all legal aspects of highly-structured transactions, including securitization, credit risk transfer, warehouse finance, whole loan trading, commercial/commercial real estate (CRE) lending and restructuring, and other structured finance and capital markets transactions.

Ian also focuses his practice on bank regulatory matters, such as Basel III, Regulation O, anti-tying, and other banking regulations. He advises clients on compliance with securities law matters and the securitization regulatory framework, including the Dodd-Frank Act, risk retention, Rule 15Ga-2, Regulation AB, the ATR/QM Rule, and the Volcker Rule.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Ian was a Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Flagstar Bank, covering residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loan trading, warehouse finance, commercial & industrial lending, CRE lending, commercial workouts, and capital markets transactions generally. Prior to Flagstar, Ian spent time at J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital, where he covered all structured finance asset classes, with an emphasis on origination and trading of RMBS and commercial mortgage-backed securities.