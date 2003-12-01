Ian S. Tattenbaum
Senior Attorney
Overview
Ian has represented major commercial lenders, purchasers and developers for more than 20 years, counseling clients in all aspects of real estate transactions with a focus on financing transactions. As a member of the firm’s real estate development and finance practice, Ian advises principals and senior executives on structuring intricate deals and negotiation strategy. A skilled advisor, Ian has experience leading teams, negotiating complex documents, supervising due diligence investigations and coordinating closings.
Experience
- Represented developers in construction loan financings, including representing a borrower in a $278 million construction loan made by a consortium of banks to finance the $600 million ground-up construction of a 600,000 square foot mixed-use property, consisting of 191 residential condominium units in a 15-story tower, 41 office condominium units in a 13-story tower, and a multi-level 140,000-square-foot podium retail facility located in Queens, New York.
- Represented a borrower in a pre-development loan for the first East Coast vertical air cargo development at a site near JFK Airport.
- Represented a borrower for a mixed-use, ground-leased construction project in SoHo, New York.
- Represented owners and operators in connection with hospitality financings, including representing the owner of a 186-key boutique hotel located in New York City’s meatpacking district in securing a $115 million ground lease refinancing.
- Represented investors in purchasing syndication and participation interests in construction, pre-development and permanent financings, including representing Israeli pension and provident funds in the acquisition of interests in a construction financing for a development in Hudson Yards, pre-development financings for properties in lower Manhattan, and permanent loans secured by properties in New York and Miami Beach.
- Represented lenders in construction, land/bridge, portfolio, CMBS loans and loan work-outs across asset classes, including office, hotel, multi-family, industrial and retail properties in both single-asset and multi-property transactions.
Insights
Publications
- Winter 2003PublicationAuthor(with Mitchell L. Berg and Peter E. Fisch), Using Private REITs to Minimize UBTI in Real Estate Investment Funds, Real Estate Finance Journal
- PublicationAuthorRenewal for the 1990s: An Analysis of New York City Redevelopment Programs in Light of Title I of the United States Housing Act of 1949, NYU Environmental Law Journal, Vol. 6, No. 1
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 1997
BA, Columbia College, Columbia University, 1990
Admissions
New York