Overview

Inara is an associate in the firm’s Private Equity practice. Inara assists clients, including private equity funds, public and private companies and family-owned businesses, in acquisitions and dispositions and corporate governance matters. In addition, Inara represents clients on the formation, structuring and management of private investment funds.

Insights

Education

JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2021

BA, The University of Texas at Dallas, summa cum laude, 2017

Admissions

Texas

Languages

  • Hindi
  • Urdu

Areas of Focus

Jump to Page