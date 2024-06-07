Inara Bandali
Associate
Inara is an associate in the firm’s Private Equity practice. Inara assists clients, including private equity funds, public and private companies and family-owned businesses, in acquisitions and dispositions and corporate governance matters. In addition, Inara represents clients on the formation, structuring and management of private investment funds.
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2021
BA, The University of Texas at Dallas, summa cum laude, 2017
Texas
- Hindi
- Urdu