Inna’s practice focuses on nuclear power projects, including traditional and advanced reactor technologies. Inna is an associate on the Energy and Infrastructure team at the firm’s Washington DC office. She brings to the firm extensive experience in the international nuclear sphere, including her most recent tenure at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). At the IAEA’s Office of Legal Affairs, Inna executed the IAEA’s First International Conference on Nuclear Law: The Global Debate and facilitated publication of the IAEA’s first ever book on nuclear law. Previously, Inna has served as a communications officer in the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security and has written numerous articles on nuclear security. She collaborated with operators, regulators, and national governments’ stakeholders around the world on nuclear security, while at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation. In 2021, Inna was featured in Women Leading the Way by the International Journal of Nuclear Security.