J.A. Glaccum concentrates his practice on mergers, acquisitions, separations and private equity transactions and has a broad corporate practice, with a focus on securities, corporate finance and governance matters.

J.A. has advised public and private companies, private equity firms, infrastructure firms, investment banks, and special committees in a number of US and cross-border transactions, including public and private mergers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, reverse Morris Trust transactions, proxy contests/shareholder activism, strategic investments and joint ventures and other transactional matters. He also has represented clients in public and private capital market transactions, including debt and equity offerings, private equity and venture capital investments.