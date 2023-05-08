Jack focuses his practice on complex commercial, product liability and mass tort litigation. Jack has experience representing clients in the energy, aviation, automobile, telecommunications, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and financial services industries in federal and state court. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in litigation and arbitration matters involving fraudulent transfer, breach of fiduciary duty, RICO, antitrust, breach of contract, bankruptcy, tort, environmental and securities issues.

Jack also has an active pro bono practice, which includes advocating for visa applicants seeking immigration status.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Jack practiced in the New York office of another Am Law 100 firm.