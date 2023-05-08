Michael Bisceglia, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Michael J. “Jack” Bisceglia

Associate

Overview

Jack focuses his practice on complex commercial, product liability and mass tort litigation. Jack has experience representing clients in the energy, aviation, automobile, telecommunications, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and financial services industries in federal and state court. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in litigation and arbitration matters involving fraudulent transfer, breach of fiduciary duty, RICO, antitrust, breach of contract, bankruptcy, tort, environmental and securities issues.

Jack also has an active pro bono practice, which includes advocating for visa applicants seeking immigration status.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Jack practiced in the New York office of another Am Law 100 firm.

Insights

News

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Articles Editor, The Virginia Tax Review, 2016

MA, Yale University, 2012

BA, Yale University, 2012

Admissions

New York

Virginia

Jump to Page