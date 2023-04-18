Jack D. Foley
Jack focuses his practice on commercial financing and development of energy and infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on renewable energy assets. As an associate on the energy and infrastructure team, Jack represents clients in connection with the financing and development of utility scale renewable energy projects. He has experience in a wide range of financing transactions for both lenders and borrowers, with particular emphasis on project and infrastructure finance.
Experience
- Represented multiple financial institutions in their tax equity investments in utility scale solar and wind energy generation projects (including repowerings) on an individual project and portfolio basis.
- Represented multiple financial institutions in their investments in utility scale solar energy generation and battery energy storage projects.
- Represented an investor in their tax equity investments in utility scale geothermal energy generation projects.
- Represented the seller in connection with the sale of a 1.3GW, 14 project, renewable energy portfolio.
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2021
BA, American University, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia