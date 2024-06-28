Jack’s practice focused on public finance matters. Jack focused on tax-exempt financing public and private facilities, especially airports, pollution control facilities and manufacturing plants.

Jack advised major issuers, underwriters and purchasers of tax-exempt securities on all aspects of issuance and sale of tax-exempt bonds, including power to issue under state laws and application of Federal tax and securities laws to issuance and sale of securities.

Jack served as Virginia Chairman, Section of Urban, State and Local Government Law, American Bar Association. He also served as Chairman, State and Local Government Obligations Committee, American Bar Association Section of Urban, State and Local Government Law. Jack was elected a Fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel.