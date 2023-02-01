Jake advises clients on the federal income taxation of domestic and cross-border business transactions and business entities, with an emphasis on secured lending and structured finance. Jake provides counsel on a broad spectrum of tax matters. He has an active practice structuring and negotiating loan facilities on the borrower and lender side. He also advises on federal income tax issues in asset-backed securitizations, loan acquisitions and other structured finance transactions. He regularly represents market participants in securitized debt and grantor trust offerings, particularly in connection with real estate assets.

Jake provides domestic and international tax planning to financial institutions, private investment funds, REITs and private and public companies, including with respect to trade or business analysis, withholding tax issues, choice of entity considerations and treaty qualification. Additionally, he has experience advising on the federal income tax aspects of equity and high-yield debt offerings, fund formation, lease arrangements and mergers and acquisitions.

On a pro bono basis, Jake has aided Afghan asylum seekers in applying for work authorization and reviewed cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project’s screening committee. In addition, he has trained military volunteers who assist military families in federal income tax return preparation.