Jacob C. Kerkhoff

Chief Administrative Officer
Not an attorney

Jacob Kerkhoff is the chief administrative officer at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where he oversees Human Resources, Operations and Facilities, Office Administration, Team Administration, Library and Records. Prior to his role as chief administrative officer, Jacob held roles as a benefits manager and human resources director at the firm. Before joining the firm, he was a medical plan supervisor at his alma mater, Purdue University.

Education

BA, Communications, Purdue University, 1999

