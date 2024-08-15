Jacob J. Struck
Overview
As a key member of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s national trial team, Jacob has years of experience launching into some of the firm’s most complex trials. Jacob has overseen and led matters from inception through trial, including disputes involving consumer class actions, securities litigation, intellectual property, breach of contract, employment law, and insurance coverage. Having played a significant role in securing favorable verdicts for his clients, he is particularly focused on representing clients in major litigation bound for trial.
Jacob represents multinational corporate clients in a wide array of complex commercial litigation disputes across all industries, including retail and consumer products, energy, media and entertainment, technology, and financial services. He uses his strategic trial skills to jump on any case, in any jurisdiction, at any time. He has joined several complex and high profile cases in the lead-up to trial, specifically to assist in formulating themes to be executed at trial that resulted in favorable outcomes.
Experience
- Represented global construction and dredging company, securing a $22 million dollar jury verdict.
- Represented world’s largest online retailer in two month bench trial regarding labor and employment dispute.
- Served as National Counsel in over 50 jurisdictions on behalf of both a publicly traded REIT and a global investment firm in $780 million dispute.
- Secured favorable outcome for Hollywood film studio in $110 million contract dispute.
- Represented professional sport CEO in contract dispute against team, securing a favorable result.
- Defended consumer products company in a consumer class action involving flagship brand, preventing certification of a national class.
- Represented leading private equity firm in commercial dispute with international bank.
- Defended chemical manufacturer in complex $280 million admiralty case, limiting liability at bench trial.
- Represented tech company in complex and highly technical IP matter regarding misappropriation of trade secrets.
- Represented bank executive in commercial matter involving a leading global bank and the FDIC, securing a favorable outcome in a highly complex matter.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” for Commercial Litigation (2022-2024)
- Among Top 25 biggest commercial verdicts (2019)
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Massachusetts Bar Association
- Member, Boston Bar Association
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, 2010
BA, University of Iowa, 2006
Admissions
Massachusetts
Courts
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
Clerkships
- Massachusetts Superior Court