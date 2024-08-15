As a key member of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s national trial team, Jacob has years of experience launching into some of the firm’s most complex trials. Jacob has overseen and led matters from inception through trial, including disputes involving consumer class actions, securities litigation, intellectual property, breach of contract, employment law, and insurance coverage. Having played a significant role in securing favorable verdicts for his clients, he is particularly focused on representing clients in major litigation bound for trial.

Jacob represents multinational corporate clients in a wide array of complex commercial litigation disputes across all industries, including retail and consumer products, energy, media and entertainment, technology, and financial services. He uses his strategic trial skills to jump on any case, in any jurisdiction, at any time. He has joined several complex and high profile cases in the lead-up to trial, specifically to assist in formulating themes to be executed at trial that resulted in favorable outcomes.