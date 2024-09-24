Jacqueline Del Villar
Overview
Jacqueline guides clients through labor and employment matters including federal and state litigation and agency proceedings before the EEOC and OSHA. Jacqueline counsels clients on wide-ranging employment issues, such as compliance with federal, state, and local laws. She represents employers in federal and state court lawsuits encompassing claims for discrimination, retaliation, and sexual harassment. She also advises on employee relations matters including hiring, termination, employee handbooks, and company policies and procedures.
During law school, Jacqueline served as a legal extern for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and interned for US District Judge Alfred Bennett in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas and for former Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. She also served as a teaching assistant for Constitutional Law and a research assistant for Election Law.
Prior to law school, Jacqueline worked as an English and creative writing teacher for local Houston area high schools and non-profits.
Experience
- Represents employers before federal and state agencies, such as the Equal Employment Commission and Texas Workforce Commission, providing advice on broad topics, from responding to discrimination charges through agency mediation proceedings.
- Drafts employment related documents, including employment agreements and employee handbooks.
- Provides training to executives, supervisors, and employees in English and Spanish on best practices and compliance with employment related laws.
- Represented clients in connection with workplace safety investigations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Member, Houston Bar Association – Gender Fairness Committee
- Member, Mexican American Bar Association of Houston
- Member, Hispanic Bar Association of Houston
- Member, Houston Association of Women Attorneys
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 2019
BA, The University of Texas at El Paso, 2012
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- Spanish