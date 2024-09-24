Jacqueline guides clients through labor and employment matters including federal and state litigation and agency proceedings before the EEOC and OSHA. Jacqueline counsels clients on wide-ranging employment issues, such as compliance with federal, state, and local laws. She represents employers in federal and state court lawsuits encompassing claims for discrimination, retaliation, and sexual harassment. She also advises on employee relations matters including hiring, termination, employee handbooks, and company policies and procedures.

During law school, Jacqueline served as a legal extern for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and interned for US District Judge Alfred Bennett in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas and for former Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. She also served as a teaching assistant for Constitutional Law and a research assistant for Election Law.

Prior to law school, Jacqueline worked as an English and creative writing teacher for local Houston area high schools and non-profits.