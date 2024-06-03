Jae Lynn Huckaba
Overview
Jae Lynn focuses her practice on advising policyholders in cross-border insurance coverage disputes and representations and warranties matters. In addition to providing policyholders with advice in complex insurance disputes, Jae Lynn also counsels clients on insurance coverage for cybersecurity and ransomware attacks, duty to defend and bad faith claims, and COVID-19 insurance litigation.
Jae Lynn also represents pro bono clients in immigration and veterans benefits matters. She advises asylum applicants in individual hearings and asylees seeking adjustment of status. Her veterans benefits practice focuses on appeals of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI) claims.
During law school, Jae Lynn served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Robert T. Watson of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida and as a legal intern for the University of Miami School of Law Immigration Clinic.
Experience
- Advised clients in cross-border dispute involving insurance coverage for airplanes detained outside of the United States as a result of war-time laws.
- Obtained summary judgment for policyholder in coverage action to seek reimbursement of defense costs incurred after insurer wrongfully denied its duty to defend the policyholder against a class action seeking to enjoin and obtain damages for the policyholder’s long-standing cane burning practice.
- Advises private equity companies on the sufficiency of coverage for entities involved in mergers and acquisitions, including due diligence for representations and warranties insurers.
- Represents clients in matters involving coverage for errors and omission claims, including litigation involving realty companies and brokerage firms.
- Counsels clients in matters seeking reimbursement for breach response costs resulting from ransomware attacks and data breaches.
- Represented national financial institution in arbitration concerning recovery of amounts for settlement of securities suit, recovering eight-figure arbitration award.
- Obtained settlement for medical organization in six-figure event cancellation insurance dispute arising out of enforced reduced attendance resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Selected as a Rising Star for Insurance Coverage, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024
-
Named Miami-Dade Bar Young Lawyer Section Rookie of the Year, May 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, Miami-Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section
- LGBTQ+ Bar
- Member, Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL)
- Member, United Way LINC
Insights
Legal Updates
- 9 Minute ReadJune 3, 2024Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 12, 2024Event
Publications
- February 7, 2025Publication
- January 21, 2025Publication
- 6 Minute ReadJanuary 17, 2025Publication
- 6 Minute ReadJanuary 7, 2025Publication
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2024Publication
- June 13, 2024Publication
- May 16, 2024Publication
- March 21, 2024Publication
- February 14, 2024Publication
- January 12, 2024Publication
- January 2024Publication
- September 2023Publication
- August 17, 2023Publication
- June 5, 2023Publication
- April 25, 2023Publication
Blog Posts
- December 18, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- September 19, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- July 8, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery BlogCo-author
News
- February 24, 2025Media Mention
- September 5, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 26, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 3, 2024News
- March 5, 2024Media Mention
Education
MA, Latin America Studies, University of Miami College of Arts and Sciences, 2022
JD, University of Miami School of Law, magna cum laude, Student Notes and Comments Editor, University of Miami Law Review, 2021
BA, English and Spanish, University of the Ozarks, summa cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish