Jae Lynn focuses her practice on advising policyholders in cross-border insurance coverage disputes and representations and warranties matters. In addition to providing policyholders with advice in complex insurance disputes, Jae Lynn also counsels clients on insurance coverage for cybersecurity and ransomware attacks, duty to defend and bad faith claims, and COVID-19 insurance litigation.

Jae Lynn also represents pro bono clients in immigration and veterans benefits matters. She advises asylum applicants in individual hearings and asylees seeking adjustment of status. Her veterans benefits practice focuses on appeals of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI) claims.