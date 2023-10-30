Jaime B. Kirschke
Overview
As a member of the global technology, outsourcing, and privacy practice group, Jaime assists clients in navigating all aspects of complex outsourcing and technology matters, including commercial contracting, information technology, and transactional matters. Jaime advises on the execution and management of high-volume transactions, including the preparation and negotiation of business process and technology-related transactions, as well as the drafting and review of commercial contracts, licensing and technology agreements, and other corporate agreements. She is detail-oriented and thoughtful in her representation of clients in a fast-paced, constantly evolving industry.
Jaime is passionate about serving her community through pro bono legal service. She represents military veterans and families, helping them to procure federal benefits. She also obtains protective orders for victims of domestic violence, performs legal research for complex civil litigation surrounding international child abduction, and works with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project in pursuit of justice for those who have been wrongfully accused.
Experience
- Drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, including software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, terms of service, master services agreements, and confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements.
- Negotiated and documented several complex, large-scale outsourcing transactions, including:
- Integrated facilities management outsourcing on behalf of a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics, pharmaceutical, biologics, and consumer products.
- Multiple multifunction IT outsourcing transactions on behalf of a Fortune 200 company, including data center, public cloud, managed network, and security services.
- Comprehensive and transformational IT and business process outsourcing on behalf of a leading retail energy provider serving markets across North America that included the sale of the existing Indian captive service provider to provide technology interventions to automate and digitalize multiple business processes, including customer services, financial operations, commercial account management, and IT infrastructure and service desk services using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
- Represents an Am Law 100 law firm in the management, drafting, and negotiating of all types of procurement transactions and commercial contracts, including software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, and various services agreements.
- Represented an Am Law 100 law firm in the procurement of cutting-edge technology, including the drafting and negotiation of a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) AI-driven learning development tool utilized to streamline video creation of customized content.
- Represented a retailer of nutritional products and supplements in the drafting and negotiation of a distribution agreement.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, magna cum laude, 2022
BA and BS, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, magna cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Virginia