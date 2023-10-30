As a member of the global technology, outsourcing, and privacy practice group, Jaime assists clients in navigating all aspects of complex outsourcing and technology matters, including commercial contracting, information technology, and transactional matters. Jaime advises on the execution and management of high-volume transactions, including the preparation and negotiation of business process and technology-related transactions, as well as the drafting and review of commercial contracts, licensing and technology agreements, and other corporate agreements. She is detail-oriented and thoughtful in her representation of clients in a fast-paced, constantly evolving industry.

Jaime is passionate about serving her community through pro bono legal service. She represents military veterans and families, helping them to procure federal benefits. She also obtains protective orders for victims of domestic violence, performs legal research for complex civil litigation surrounding international child abduction, and works with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project in pursuit of justice for those who have been wrongfully accused.