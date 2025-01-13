Jake Stribling
Overview
Jake focuses his practice on corporate, securities, and regulatory matters involving the financial services industry. Jake counsels financial services industry clients on a broad range of consumer protection, corporate, and regulatory matters. He represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters.
Jake assists client in navigating both federal and state consumer finance laws. He advises clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.
Experience
- Advising public and private clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
- Representing banks and bank holding companies in mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, tender offers, and branch sales, among other corporate transactions.
- Advising clients in connection with state and federal consumer and commercial lending laws, licensing, and compliance.
- Representing banks, bank holding companies, and credit unions in capital markets transactions.
- Representing financial technology companies providing financial services directly to consumers and in partnership with financial institutions.
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, Texas Tech University School of Law, 2020
BS, Texas A&M University, 2017
Admissions
Texas
New Mexico