Jake focuses his practice on corporate, securities, and regulatory matters involving the financial services industry. Jake counsels financial services industry clients on a broad range of consumer protection, corporate, and regulatory matters. He represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters.

Jake assists client in navigating both federal and state consumer finance laws. He advises clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.