Jim represents clients in U.S. and international capital markets transactions and advises on corporate governance and securities market regulation. He has extensive experience with a wide variety of both public and private debt and equity offerings by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including initial public offerings, convertible offerings, and both investment-grade and high-yield debt financings. He also has been actively involved in advising domestic issuers on corporate governance matters, SEC filings, disclosure issues, Sarbanes-Oxley requirements and ESG-related matters. In addition, Jim is one of the country’s most active and experienced REIT capital markets lawyers. He regularly advises on complex or novel REIT financings and industries, including the only postal REIT, traditional and alternative-medical property REITs, and FIBRAs. Jim is highly experienced with Agency and hybrid mortgage REITs, specialty finance companies, and private credit lenders. In addition, he has significant experience advising investment banks involved in these industries.