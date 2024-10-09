James V. Davidson
Overview
Jim represents clients in U.S. and international capital markets transactions and advises on corporate governance and securities market regulation. He has extensive experience with a wide variety of both public and private debt and equity offerings by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including initial public offerings, convertible offerings, and both investment-grade and high-yield debt financings. He also has been actively involved in advising domestic issuers on corporate governance matters, SEC filings, disclosure issues, Sarbanes-Oxley requirements and ESG-related matters. In addition, Jim is one of the country’s most active and experienced REIT capital markets lawyers. He regularly advises on complex or novel REIT financings and industries, including the only postal REIT, traditional and alternative-medical property REITs, and FIBRAs. Jim is highly experienced with Agency and hybrid mortgage REITs, specialty finance companies, and private credit lenders. In addition, he has significant experience advising investment banks involved in these industries.
Chambers USA notes that clients have described Jim as “outstanding,” “a very strong lawyer,” and “very experienced.” Clients have told The Legal 500 US that he “is a superb attorney and is responsive to our request,” “very responsive and has a great knowledge of the SEC laws and regulations,” “extremely professional, always makes himself available and provides sound, well thought-out advice,” and his “outstanding legal expertise, combined with his practical business acumen make him a valuable asset to our team” (2021). The Legal 500 US has recognized him as “singled out by clients for his ‘outstanding legal expertise’ and significant experience of REIT IPOs” (2021).
Experience
- Since joining the firm in 2011, Jim has advised on over 200 REIT transactions, aggregating to nearly $60 billion in gross proceeds.
- Jim has been named counsel on more REIT IPOs over the past five years than all but five lawyers in the country, including the last three consecutive listed REIT IPOs.
- Jim regularly advises on complex or novel REIT financings and industries, including capped call and equity forward transactions, the only postal REIT, and the first Mexican FIBRA.
- Represents issuers and investment banks in connection with public and private offerings of common and preferred equity and senior and convertible debt securities, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, “at the market” offerings, tender offers and Rule 144A and Regulation D private placements.
- Experience in Latin American, Asian and European cross-border transactions.
- Represents some of the largest public mortgage REITs, hospitality REITs, office REITs, multifamily REITs, banking institutions and mortgage lenders.
- Represents public and private companies in connection with mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, PIPEs, and other strategic transactions.
- Advises issuers with respect to ongoing compliance with SEC disclosure obligations, NYSE and NASDAQ listing requirements, and corporate governance matters.
- Advises management teams, boards of directors, and special committees on fiduciary duty considerations, conflict of interest transactions, and change of control transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Next Generation Partner for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (2021-2024) and Recommended Lawyer (2017-2019), Legal 500 United States
- Recommended for Capital Markets - Equity Offerings (2018-2019, 2023-2024) and Capital Markets - Debt Offerings (2023-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in REITs, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Listed for Real Estate Investment Trusts, Legal 500 United States, 2018-2019
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadOctober 9, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 22, 2024Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 16, 2023Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2023Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2023Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJune 6, 2023Legal Update
- November 8, 2022Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2022Legal Update
- June 16, 2020Legal Update
- June 3, 2020Legal Update
- October 23, 2019Legal Update
- October 8, 2019Legal Update
- September 18, 2018Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 22, 2020EventSpeakerUmbrella Partnership Structures: Key Tax Considerations for Up-C and UPREITs, Compensation, Tax Agreements
- September 19, 2019Event
Publications
- Publication
- November 14, 2023Publication
- February 8, 2023Publication
- January 25, 2023Publication
- February 24, 2022Publication
- January 2020Publication
News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 16, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 22, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 31, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 8, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 15, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 3, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 3, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 9, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 9, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 7, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 26, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 2, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 14, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 9, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 12, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2016News
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2009
BA, Diplomacy & Foreign Affairs, Miami University, 2005
Admissions
New York
District of Columbia
Texas
Virginia
Kansas
Languages
- Spanish
Areas of Focus
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs
- Corporate
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Agency Finance
- Banking and Finance
- Energy
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Initial Public Offerings
- Sustainability
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Real Estate Investment and Finance