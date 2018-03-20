James A. Glasgow
Special Counsel
Overview
Jim has more than 40 years of Federal government and private sector experience on a wide variety of regulatory, contractual and international trade aspects of licensing, constructing and operating nuclear power plants and facilities for mining, converting, enriching and fabricating uranium into nuclear fuel. He counsels clients in the U.S. and abroad on national and international regulation of nuclear power plants and nuclear fuel cycle facilities. He also advises clients on liability issues that can arise in nuclear operations.
Experience
- Helps clients maintain compliance with the import/export licensing requirements of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) rules regarding U.S. assistance to foreign atomic energy programs.
- Counsels clients on bilateral agreements for cooperation concerning peaceful uses of nuclear energy, International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards agreements, laws and international agreements concerning nuclear liability and other agreements and rules that govern the international supply of components, services and fuel for nuclear power stations.
- Worked in legal offices of the U.S. Department of Justice, NRC and DOE between 1970 and 1981, winning awards for litigation efforts and work on implementing non-proliferation agreements.
- Has testified on trade issues before the Science and Technology Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs’ Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation and Trade.
- Has presented papers and served as chairman of sessions and panels at conferences sponsored by numerous organizations, including the World Nuclear Association, the Nuclear Energy Institute, the American Nuclear Society, the U.S. India Business Council and the Uranium Institute.
- Recognized by the WM Symposium Inc. with the WM Symposia Fellow Award for distinguished contribution to the advancement of radioactive waste and radioactive material management.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- The Best Lawyers in America, Energy Law, 2021-2024
- Capital Pro Bono High Honor Roll, 2018
Affiliations
Professional
- International Nuclear Law Association
- Middle East Institute
- Former Chairman, United States Council for Energy Awareness, Nuclear Fuel Supply Committee, Task Force on Trade and Fuel Supply
- Former Chairman and President, nonprofit WM Symposia Inc.
- Former Member, Secretary of Commerce’s Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 20, 2018Event“Key Multinational and Bilateral Agreements that Establish the Foundation for New Nuclear Power Programs,” WM Symposia 2018 Panel Session 040, Phoenix, AZ
- November 16, 2016Event“Evaluation of Key Elements of a Legal Regime for Australia’s Acceptance of Used Fuel for Permanent Disposition: Multilateral and Bilateral Governmental Agreements and Commercial Arrangements,” ANFC16, Adelaide, South Australia
- January 14-16, 2014Event“Determining Agency Jurisdiction in the Nuclear Export Control Space,” Infocast Nuclear Export Control Summit, Washington, DC
- September 16, 2011Event“Overcoming Regulatory and Nuclear Liability Obstacles to International Safety Cooperation and Emergency Assistance,” 36th Annual World Nuclear Association Symposium, London
- November 18, 2010Event“The Changing Nuclear Global Outlook: New Agreements for Cooperation,” Pillsbury-NEI’s 2nd Annual Export Controls for the Nuclear Renaissance: Hot Button Issues and New Developments, Washington, D.C.
- October 20, 2010Event“Import/Export of Fuel and Fuel Technology,” NEI International Uranium Fuel Seminar, Savannah, Georgia
- June 29, 2010Event“International Trade, Export Controls, and SMRs,” Platts Small Modular Reactors Conference, Washington, D.C.
- December 7, 2009Event“Controlling the Trade in E= mc2: Export Controls at the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” Coping with U.S. Export Controls 2009 Practising Law Institute Annual Seminar, Washington, D.C.
- April 2007Event“Trust, An Innovative Nuclear Fuel Leasing Arrangement,” Nuclear Energy Institute—World Nuclear Association, International Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference, Budapest
- April 2006Event“Developments in the International Nuclear Liability Regime that will Improve Nuclear Liability Coverage Concerning the Transportation and Use of Nuclear Material,” Nuclear Energy Institute—World Nuclear Association, World Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference, Hong Kong
- October 2002Event“Nuclear Fuel Leasing: An Exploration of New Legal Mechanisms,” Nuclear Energy Institute, International Uranium Fuel Seminar, Asheville, N.C.
- October 1996Event“Opportunities for International Nuclear Commerce: Trade Under U.S. Agreements for Cooperation and the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement,” Nuclear Energy Institute International Uranium Fuel Seminar, Austin, Texas
- November 30, 1995Event“Liability and Regulatory Considerations,” Privatization Workshop on National Procurement of Private-Sector Treatment For U.S. Department of Energy Mixed Low-Level Wastes, Baltimore
- September 1994Event“International Nuclear Commerce: A Commentary on the Role of U.S. Agreements for Cooperation,” Nuclear Energy Institute International Uranium Fuel Seminar, Keystone, Colorado
- March 1991Event“Navigating the Nuclear Trade Winds: Charting a Course for the 1990s,” Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference, Scottsdale, Arizona
- 1985Event“Shopping for SWU and LEU,” U.S. Council for Energy Awareness, International Uranium Enrichment Seminar, Monterey, California
Publications
- March 2019PublicationCo-author, with Meghan Hammond and Ruthanne Neely“A Brexit Blindspot: US Retransfer Consent Rights,” Nuclear Engineering International
- August 20, 2016PublicationAuthorIn Perspective: Brexit’s Impact on UK Nuclear Commerce, Nuclear Intelligence Weekly
- April 23-24, 2015PublicationLegal and Policy Aspects of Establishing a Multinational Used Fuel Storage Facility: Overcoming the Obstacles, Asia Nuclear Business Platform, Hong Kong
- March 10, 2015PublicationEvaluation of Opportunities for Public Participation in the Licensing of Nuclear Power Plants Outside of the U.S., U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Regulatory Infrastructure Conference
- March 1, 2015PublicationAuthorImplications of the CSC for Suppliers, Nuclear Engineering International Magazine
- December 4, 2014PublicationAuthorLooking at Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage, Law360
- October 31, 2013 and October 27, 2014PublicationBilateral Nuclear Trade Agreements, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminars, Atlanta, Georgia
- October 20, 2012PublicationCo-author, with Elina Teplinsky and Stephen L. Markus“Nuclear Export Controls: A Comparative Analysis of National Regimes for the Control of Nuclear Materials, Components and Technology,” Nuclear Energy Institute Study
- July 17-19, 2012PublicationCommercializing Small Modular Nuclear Power Reactors 2012 for Domestic & International Markets, Renaissance Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, DC
- June 29, 2010PublicationSmall Modular Reactors: Time Frame for Development and Outlook for Commercial Viability, Plats Seminar
- December 2009PublicationCommentary Regarding the Role of the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage as Part of a Modern Nuclear Liability Regime in India and Elsewhere, 5th Annual US1B C-NEI Commercial Nuclear Mission to India
- Publication“U.S. Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission Regulations Regarding Export of Nuclear Material, Components and Technical Data,” Practising Law Institute Course Handbook, Coping with U.S. Export Controls 2009
- December 2003Publication“Nonproliferation Aspects of Spent Fuel Storage and Disposition,” Nuclear Waste Management Organization
- May 1995PublicationProcedures that are Applicable to Congress’ Review of a New U.S.-Euratom Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, International Nuclear Nonproliferation Affiance
- September 25-28, 1994PublicationInternational Nuclear Fuel Commerce: A Commentary on the Role of U.S. Agreements for Cooperation, U.S. Council for Energy Awareness International Uranium Fuel Seminar
- October 1990PublicationUpdate of U.S. Nuclear Cooperation Agreements and Outcome of the Fourth NPT Review Conference, Nuclear Fuel Market Quarterly
- July 1988PublicationLegislative, Executive Branch, Regulatory and Judicial Developments in the USA Affecting Trade in Uranium, Proceedings of the 13th International Symposium of the Uranium Institute, London
- May 1988PublicationPublic Utility Commission Review of Nuclear Fuel Procurement: An Examination of Applicable Law and Present Practice, McGraw-Hill Nuclear Publications’ Seventh Annual Conference
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- January 27, 2023Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
Education
JD, University of Arizona College of Law, 1969
BA, University of Arizona, 1965
Admissions
District of Columbia
Clerkships
Law clerk to the (late) Hon. Richard Harvey Chambers, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit