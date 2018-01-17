Overview

James is counsel on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. He advises a broad range of clients on all areas of UK and EU data protection law, from general compliance issues and cross-border data transfers to cutting-edge technology issues, such as social media, online behavioral advertising, geolocation and other technology, media and telecommunications matters.

James also has experience on IT law matters, including on technology, software, e-commerce and service agreements and on outsourcing matters.

Experience

  • Conducting global data protection and privacy compliance programs.
  • Advising on the cross-border transfer of personal data, including the adoption of model clauses and binding corporate rules, and Safe Harbor certification.
  • Advising on the data protection law implications of an industry-wide fraud data sharing and detection system.
  • Reviewing and drafting internal privacy and data protection policies, including those relating to employee monitoring.
  • Advising on the adoption of a “Bring Your Own Device” policy.
  • Reviewing website and app compliance with e-privacy and cookie rules for several large corporations.
  • Providing privacy advice in connection with investments in several data-driven businesses, including carrying out data protection due diligence, drafting contractual warranties and disclosures, and developing transaction documents.
  • Drafting and negotiating IT outsourcing agreements.
  • Drafting and negotiating commercial contracts.
  • Advising several private equity firms in relation to data protection and privacy due diligence in connection with the acquisition of several technology-based businesses in the retail, ad-tech and marketing sectors.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection), Legal 500 United States, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Law Society of England and Wales
  • Member, The Society for Computers and Law

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • January 17, 2018
    Event
    Speaker
    Understanding the UK Data Protection Bill
  • June 22, 2017
    Event
    Presenter
    GDPR: Demystifying the Operational Requirements Webinar
  • April 28, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    Hunton & Williams Webinar: GDPR: Impact on Cross-Border Data Transfers (Part 2)

Publications

News

Education

LLB (Hons), University College London, 2009

Admissions

England and Wales (Solicitor)

