James Henderson
Counsel
Overview
James is counsel on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. He advises a broad range of clients on all areas of UK and EU data protection law, from general compliance issues and cross-border data transfers to cutting-edge technology issues, such as social media, online behavioral advertising, geolocation and other technology, media and telecommunications matters.
James also has experience on IT law matters, including on technology, software, e-commerce and service agreements and on outsourcing matters.
Experience
- Conducting global data protection and privacy compliance programs.
- Advising on the cross-border transfer of personal data, including the adoption of model clauses and binding corporate rules, and Safe Harbor certification.
- Advising on the data protection law implications of an industry-wide fraud data sharing and detection system.
- Reviewing and drafting internal privacy and data protection policies, including those relating to employee monitoring.
- Advising on the adoption of a “Bring Your Own Device” policy.
- Reviewing website and app compliance with e-privacy and cookie rules for several large corporations.
- Providing privacy advice in connection with investments in several data-driven businesses, including carrying out data protection due diligence, drafting contractual warranties and disclosures, and developing transaction documents.
- Drafting and negotiating IT outsourcing agreements.
- Drafting and negotiating commercial contracts.
- Advising several private equity firms in relation to data protection and privacy due diligence in connection with the acquisition of several technology-based businesses in the retail, ad-tech and marketing sectors.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection), Legal 500 United States, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Law Society of England and Wales
- Member, The Society for Computers and Law
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
LLB (Hons), University College London, 2009
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)