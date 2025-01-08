Jim’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, strategic corporate transactions, joint ventures and general corporate law. Jim is a partner on the firm’s corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions team. Using a practical, business-oriented approach, he works closely with public and private companies of all sizes to facilitate the closing of their most significant transactions as efficiently as possible. These transactions include mergers and acquisitions, strategic corporate transactions, carve-outs, joint ventures and securities offerings. Jim also counsels clients on general corporate matters and corporate governance matters. On a pro bono basis, he represents 501(c)(3) entities regarding corporate governance, contractual protections and other transactional matters.