James represents employers in labor and employment matters, providing strategic advice and counsel to employers facing union organizing campaigns and representing their interests in representation cases and unfair labor practice proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

James has a robust traditional labor law practice. He provides both non-union and union employers with day-to-day advice to comply with the law in a variety of contexts, including drafting employment policies, managing employees, and looking to buy, sell, or otherwise transform a business. In addition, James negotiates collective-bargaining agreements (CBAs), provides advice and counsel regarding the administration of CBAs, and handles labor arbitrations stemming from grievances arising under CBAs on behalf of employers with unionized workforces.

James maintains an active employment litigation practice as well. He litigates an assortment of employment-related disputes on behalf of employers, including cases involving breach of contract, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, unfair competition, and wage and hour claims. James’ experience in the discrimination context includes defending employers before government agencies, such as the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). His wage and hour experience similarly includes representing employers during audits by various government agencies, such as the US Department of Labor (DOL).

James also provides employers with employment law advice to help prevent workplace disruptions and litigation in the first instance. This includes working with employers to develop cultures that promote positive relationships with employees, meet business objectives, and comply with the law.

James frequently speaks and writes on key developments in the labor and employment law field.