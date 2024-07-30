Overview

James’ practice focuses on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts. While in law school, James interned for The Honorable Liam O’Grady of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and The Honorable Dennis W. Shedd of the United States Court of Appeals (4th Cir.).

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2019

BS, BA, Duke University, 2016

Admissions

Virginia

District of Columbia

