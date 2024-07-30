James Lockerby
Associate
James’ practice focuses on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts. While in law school, James interned for The Honorable Liam O’Grady of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and The Honorable Dennis W. Shedd of the United States Court of Appeals (4th Cir.).
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2019
BS, BA, Duke University, 2016
Virginia
District of Columbia