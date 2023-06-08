Overview

Jim represents health care providers in transactional, corporate, regulatory and compliance matters. Jim advises health care clients on matters involving structuring of business transactions and joint ventures, corporate governance, regulatory compliance (including fraud and abuse, licensure, health privacy and reimbursement issues) and governmental audits and investigations. He previously served as Vice Chair of the ABA Health Law Section’s Business & Transactions Interest Group and has been a contributor to the BVR/AHLA Guide to Healthcare Valuation and frequent speaker on healthcare valuation issues. He is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee. Prior to law school, he served as business development analyst for a privately held dialysis company in Nashville, TN, where he was responsible for market research, financial analysis and diligence on the acquisition of over 25 dialysis clinics.

Experience

  • Advised clients on corporate, regulatory and nonprofit status issues related to acquisition, disposition and joint venture transactions involving over 180 healthcare facilities (including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehab clinics, cancer centers, imaging centers, home health and laboratory providers) with an aggregate value over $2 billion.
  • Advised clients on over 50 transactions involving nonprofit / for-profit joint ventures.
  • Advised clients on physician practice acquisitions in cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and other specialties involving over 260 physicians.
  • Advised clients on private placement offerings for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other health care facilities.
  • Advised health systems on physician alignment arrangements, including development of clinically integrated networks, clinical co-management, professional services agreements and affiliated group practices.
  • Represented clients on audits and investigations relating to fraud and abuse and billing issues, self-disclosure filings with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, HHS Office of Inspector General and other governmental agencies, and governmental settlements related to such issues.
  • Represented clients in securing state attorney general approvals for transactions involving charitable assets.
  • Represented clients in obtaining advisory opinions from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relating to physician-owned hospitals.
  • Regularly advises health care providers on regulatory and compliance issues, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, nonprofit status, licensure, Medicare and Medicaid participation, reimbursement and health privacy issues.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named Best Lawyer in Health Care Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Recognized as an M&A Client Service All-Star, BTI Consulting, 2021

Affiliations

Professional

  • Virginia Bar Association Health Law Section
  • American Health Lawyers Association
  • American Bar Association Health Law Section, Former Vice Chair of Business and Transactions Interest Group, Task Force member on comments to 2014 OIG Proposed Rule regarding revisions to Anti-Kickback Statute Safe Harbors and Civil Monetary Penalty Rules

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • October 11, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Emerging M&A Trends Involving Provider Affiliated Health Plans and Risk-Based Provider Networks, ABA Managed Care Institute
  • November 17, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Emerging Dynamics in Physician Transactions: Health Systems and Private Equity – Competitors or Partners, AHLA Webinar
  • September 16, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Emerging Health System Strategies in Response to Private Equity Growth, ABA Physician Legal Issues: Healthcare Delivery & Innovation Conference
  • October 20, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Strafford Webinar on Medical Office Leases: Navigating Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, Operational Restrictions, and More
  • November 8, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    AICPA 2017 Health Care Industry Conference, For-Profit/Non-Profit Joint Ventures
  • March 3, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Conference on Emerging Issues in Healthcare Law, Payor / Provider Convergence: Understanding Market Trends and Valuation Issues
  • January 19, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Webinar Program, Healthcare Transaction Fundamentals: The Anatomy of a Deal
  • November 11, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    AICPA 2015 Health Care Industry Conference, For-Profit / Non-Profit Joint Ventures
  • April 16, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    AHLA Health Care Transactions Conference, Health System Transactions and Joint Ventures
  • November 18, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    BVR's 2014 Online Symposium on Healthcare Valuation, The Stark Law & Anti-Kickback Statute: Implications on Healthcare Valuations
  • September 25, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Webinar Program, Healthcare Business Transactions Fundamentals: The Anatomy of a Deal
  • May 7, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    AHLA Webinar Series on Fair Market Value in Health Care Transactions: Advanced (and Thorny) Issues: Practice Valuation Hot Topics
  • May 29, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    BVR's 2013 Online Symposium on Healthcare Valuation, BV, CV and the Relationship Between Fair Market Value and Commercial Reasonableness
  • February 26, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    BVR's 2013 Online Symposium on Healthcare Valuation, The Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law: Avoiding Valuation of Referrals
  • February 13, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    AHLA Hospitals and Health Systems Law Institute, Non-Profit/For-Profit Joint Ventures: Structuring and Valuing the Deal
  • November 15, 2012
    Event
    Moderator
    ABA Webinar Program, Challenges in the World of Hospital Mergers: The Hurdles of For-Profits Acquiring Non-Profits
  • January 26, 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Teleconference Program, The Fundamentals of a Healthcare Transaction
  • November 17, 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    AICPA National Healthcare Industry Conference, Legal Dynamics of Hospital/Physician Transactions -- Understanding How Deals Happen
  • April 26, 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    BVR’s Webinar Series on Healthcare Valuation
  • January 20, 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Teleconference Program, The Fundamentals of a Healthcare Transaction
  • April 29, 2010
    Event
    Speaker, ABA Teleconference Program, Structure and Valuation of Quality Management and Call Coverage Arrangements
  • February 19, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    ABA Health Law Section 11th Annual Conference on Emerging Issues in Healthcare Law, Structure and Valuation of Quality Management and Call Coverage Arrangements
  • January 30, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    BVR's Teleconference Series on Healthcare Valuation

Publications

News

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2006

BA, Duke University, 2000

Admissions

Virginia

