Jim represents health care providers in transactional, corporate, regulatory and compliance matters. Jim advises health care clients on matters involving structuring of business transactions and joint ventures, corporate governance, regulatory compliance (including fraud and abuse, licensure, health privacy and reimbursement issues) and governmental audits and investigations. He previously served as Vice Chair of the ABA Health Law Section’s Business & Transactions Interest Group and has been a contributor to the BVR/AHLA Guide to Healthcare Valuation and frequent speaker on healthcare valuation issues. He is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee. Prior to law school, he served as business development analyst for a privately held dialysis company in Nashville, TN, where he was responsible for market research, financial analysis and diligence on the acquisition of over 25 dialysis clinics.