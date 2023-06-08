James M. Pinna
Overview
Jim represents health care providers in transactional, corporate, regulatory and compliance matters. Jim advises health care clients on matters involving structuring of business transactions and joint ventures, corporate governance, regulatory compliance (including fraud and abuse, licensure, health privacy and reimbursement issues) and governmental audits and investigations. He previously served as Vice Chair of the ABA Health Law Section’s Business & Transactions Interest Group and has been a contributor to the BVR/AHLA Guide to Healthcare Valuation and frequent speaker on healthcare valuation issues. He is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee. Prior to law school, he served as business development analyst for a privately held dialysis company in Nashville, TN, where he was responsible for market research, financial analysis and diligence on the acquisition of over 25 dialysis clinics.
Experience
- Advised clients on corporate, regulatory and nonprofit status issues related to acquisition, disposition and joint venture transactions involving over 180 healthcare facilities (including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehab clinics, cancer centers, imaging centers, home health and laboratory providers) with an aggregate value over $2 billion.
- Advised clients on over 50 transactions involving nonprofit / for-profit joint ventures.
- Advised clients on physician practice acquisitions in cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and other specialties involving over 260 physicians.
- Advised clients on private placement offerings for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other health care facilities.
- Advised health systems on physician alignment arrangements, including development of clinically integrated networks, clinical co-management, professional services agreements and affiliated group practices.
- Represented clients on audits and investigations relating to fraud and abuse and billing issues, self-disclosure filings with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, HHS Office of Inspector General and other governmental agencies, and governmental settlements related to such issues.
- Represented clients in securing state attorney general approvals for transactions involving charitable assets.
- Represented clients in obtaining advisory opinions from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relating to physician-owned hospitals.
- Regularly advises health care providers on regulatory and compliance issues, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, nonprofit status, licensure, Medicare and Medicaid participation, reimbursement and health privacy issues.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Health Care Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as an M&A Client Service All-Star, BTI Consulting, 2021
Affiliations
Professional
- Virginia Bar Association Health Law Section
- American Health Lawyers Association
- American Bar Association Health Law Section, Former Vice Chair of Business and Transactions Interest Group, Task Force member on comments to 2014 OIG Proposed Rule regarding revisions to Anti-Kickback Statute Safe Harbors and Civil Monetary Penalty Rules
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2006
BA, Duke University, 2000
Admissions
Virginia