Jamie focuses his practice on the regulation of energy and public utilities, primarily before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

He represents clients in proceedings involving public utility rates and tariffs, certification of generation and transmission facilities, utility mergers and acquisitions, affiliate transactions, integrated resource plans, asset transfers, and other matters. He also assists clients in appeals from the Virginia State Corporation Commission to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Jamie previously worked as in-house counsel for one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric utility companies, where he oversaw the company’s regulatory matters in Virginia.

In addition to his work in the energy sector, Jamie has experience representing telecommunications companies in state regulatory matters, including applications for authority to provide telecommunications services, applications for approval of corporate transactions, and compliance and reporting requirements.