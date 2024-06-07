Jim’s practice focuses on fund formation and other alternative asset investment and management transactions. Jim represents clients in a broad range of alternative asset investment transactions, with a particular emphasis on private fund formations, private equity, joint ventures, real estate capital markets, and related matters. Jim regularly represents private investment funds and their sponsors in all aspects of their businesses, including formations, structurings, offerings, investments, acquisitions, financings, divestitures and regulatory compliance matters. He advises institutional investors, including governmental and other benefit plans, on investments in private investment funds and similar joint ventures. Jim also represents a variety of real estate investment vehicles, including REITs, with respect to securities offerings, fund formations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, securities laws compliance and corporate governance.

Jim has been recognized as a leading lawyer by numerous business and legal publications, including Chambers USA. In addition to his work on behalf of clients, he has served as an adjunct professor on private equity topics at Washington and Lee University School of Law.