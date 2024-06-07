James S. Seevers, Jr.
Overview
Jim’s practice focuses on fund formation and other alternative asset investment and management transactions. Jim represents clients in a broad range of alternative asset investment transactions, with a particular emphasis on private fund formations, private equity, joint ventures, real estate capital markets, and related matters. Jim regularly represents private investment funds and their sponsors in all aspects of their businesses, including formations, structurings, offerings, investments, acquisitions, financings, divestitures and regulatory compliance matters. He advises institutional investors, including governmental and other benefit plans, on investments in private investment funds and similar joint ventures. Jim also represents a variety of real estate investment vehicles, including REITs, with respect to securities offerings, fund formations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, securities laws compliance and corporate governance.
Jim has been recognized as a leading lawyer by numerous business and legal publications, including Chambers USA. In addition to his work on behalf of clients, he has served as an adjunct professor on private equity topics at Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Jim’s experience includes his representation of:
-
a New York-based real estate private equity firm in connection with the formation of several private investment funds to invest in real estate operating companies and related real estate investments;
-
a New York-based real estate private equity firm with respect to investments in real estate operating companies and general partner capital programs, including with urban redevelopment, multifamily acquisition and development, industrial and medical office platforms;
-
a New York-based single family rental investment platform in connection with the formation of several private investment funds and joint ventures;
- a Dallas-based private equity firm in formation and offering of four private equity funds and related vehicles with more than combined $1.3 billion of capital commitments;
-
a New York-based publicly traded mortgage REIT in the formation and offering of private investment funds to originate middle market loans to private equity sponsored companies;
- a New York-based real estate fund manager with respect to a minority investment in its fund management business;
- a New York-based residential mortgage investment team in connection with their transition to a separate firm and the creation of several private investment funds to invest in residential mortgage assets;
- a Dallas-based private equity firm in the formation of a $225 million lower middle market private equity fund and related firm reorganization;
- a Chicago-based private equity firm in the formation of a $125 million lower middle market private equity fund;
- a Chicago-based private equity firm in establishing a new asset management platform and structuring and forming a $530 million private investment fund to acquire residential mortgage servicing rights;
- a New York-based asset management firm in structuring, offering and closing a private investment fund to invest in single family homes on a national scale, including implementation of a REIT structure to accommodate offshore and tax exempt investors;
- senior executives in founding a New York-based asset management platform and negotiating terms with hedge fund and private equity fund investors; and
- a private equity advisory and fund of funds firm in establishing customized fund of funds for institutional investors.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law (2023, 2025) and Venture Capital Law (2024), Richmond, The Best Lawyers in America
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law (2012-2020, 2023-2025) and Venture Capital Law (2023-2025), Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America
- Virginia Super Lawyer, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2011-2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Law Alumni Council, Washington and Lee University School of Law (2011-present)
- Board of Directors, Families Forward (2010-2022)
- Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Henrico Police Athletic League (2007-present)
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, magna cum laude; Editor in Chief, Washington and Lee Law Review; Order of the Coif, 1997
BA, University of Virginia, 1992
Admissions
Virginia