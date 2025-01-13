James Simpson is a partner in our London office who focuses his practice on global project finance. James has over 35 years of corporate transaction experience, focused on the power and energy and infrastructure sectors, including project development, privatizations, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, government work and restructurings. Based in Europe since 1992, he has considerable privatization and transactional experience in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa.

He has extensive experience in project finance and infrastructure (including power, water/waste water, ports, airports and motorways), oil & gas, LNG-to-power and renewables and clean energy, as well as telecommunications. He regularly acts for project sponsors, lenders (including multilateral financial institutions, development finance institutions and ECAs), infrastructure funds, equity investors and governments.