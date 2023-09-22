James Tsimis
James’ practice includes a broad range of commercial real estate transactions. James’ practice focuses on representing developers, property owners and lenders with their commercial real estate transactions. He has experience assisting with acquisitions, dispositions, financings, repositioning and development of real estate properties locally, regionally and nationally. James regularly advises clients in all facets of transaction and financing documents, and conducts closings for all types of commercial properties.
- Represented a family office of a high net worth individual on the acquisition of an apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut in the amount of $157 million with financing from Freddie Mac.
- Represented a prominent global real estate developer in a $110 million construction loan secured by a ground lease for the construction of a new midtown Manhattan hotel.
- Represented a family office of a high net worth individual on its acquisition of an apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut in the amount of $100 million with financing from Freddie Mac.
- Represented an NYC-based real estate developer in its sale of mixed use property in Brooklyn, New York in the amount of $81 million.
- Represented a Westchester-based real estate developer in the sale of a commercial retail development in Dobbs Ferry, New York in the amount of $69 million.
- Represented a family office of a high net worth individual on its acquisition of an apartment complex in Stamford, Connecticut in the amount of $68 million with financing from Freddie Mac.
- Represented a prominent global real estate developer in a $58 million refinance transaction for an office complex in Oakland, California and related corporate restructuring.
- Represented a prominent global real estate developer in a $45 million acquisition of a 3-property office complex in Rockville, Maryland with acquisition and construction financing in the amount of $69.5 million for conversion of the complex into life science use.
- Represented an NYC-based real estate developer in obtaining a $35.5 million construction mortgage loan of a ground lease interest in Brooklyn, New York.
- Represented an NYC-based real estate developer in its acquisition of industrial property in Queens, New York in the amount of $32.2 million.
- Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2023
JD, Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, Research Editor, Touro Law Review, 2012
BA, Stony Brook University, The State University of New York, 2009
New York
- Greek