Jamie handles consumer class actions, complex commercial litigation, and appeals for retailers, financial institutions, and developers. With over 20 years of experience, Jamie helps clients navigate high-stakes litigation to achieve their business goals. She has defended national retailers in consumer class actions challenging sales and marketing practices, represented the world’s leading health information companies in First Amendment challenges to state statutes at the trial and appellate levels, represented Fortune 50 banks in multiple class actions challenging practices and disclosures relating to overdraft fees and posting of debit-card transactions, and defended developers against fraud and conspiracy claims related to a multibillion dollar hotel and casino development.

Jamie chairs the Miami office pro bono committee and co-chairs the Miami office diversity and inclusion initiative.

Prior to joining the firm, Jamie served as a law clerk for Hon. Joan A. Lenard, US District Court for the Southern District of Florida (2001-2003).

  • Represented one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers, successfully compelling arbitration and obtaining dismissal of putative consumer class action claims.
  • Representing national restaurant chain in dispute with distributor.
  • Handled commercial disputes for developer related to hotel and condominium developments.
  • Represented lenders in commercial foreclosure and commercial litigation.
  • Represented leading online retailer in trademark infringement action relating to streaming device.
  • Obtained summary judgment for leading transportation and logistics company against $100 million claims for conversion and unjust enrichment regarding alleged repossession of vehicles.
  • Represented national banks in class actions challenging overdraft fee practices.
  • Represented leading national furniture retailer in nationwide consumer class actions regarding sales and marketing practices.
  • Obtained dismissal (affirmed on appeal) of bankruptcy trustee’s fraudulent transfer claims against national bank.
  • Represented leading news website in connection with defamation and misappropriation of likeness claims.
  • Obtained summary judgment for cruise line against $35 million appropriation of likeness claims by television news anchor.
  • Obtained dismissal (affirmed on appeal) of class action against law firm asserting violations of Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) claims.
  • Pro bono experience includes successfully assisting veterans seeking military benefits and representing parents in international child custody and visitation disputes.

  • Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Florida, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Litigation, Florida, The Best Lawyers in America, 2018-2024
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2013, 2015-2023
  • Named one of the “Top Up and Comers,” Corporate and Business Litigation, South Florida Legal Guide, 2009, 2013-2016, 2021
  • Selected as a “Rising Star” by the Daily Business Review, 2014
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Business Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2009-2012
  • Most Effective First Amendment Lawyer, Daily Business Review, 2005

  • National Association of Women Lawyers
  • Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Miami-Dade Chapter
  • National Association of Women Judges Resource Board (NAWJ) Resource Board, 2012-2022
  • Board of Directors, University of Michigan Alumni Club of Miami – Fort Lauderdale, 2015-2017

JD, University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, Clarence Darrow Scholar, Associate/Contributing Editor, Michigan Law Review, 2001

BA, Political Science and International Studies, Kalamazoo College, Phi Beta Kappa, 1998

Visiting International Student, Nagoya Gakuin University, 1997

Florida

Michigan

  • US District Court, Southern District of Florida
