Jamie Zysk Isani
Overview
Jamie handles consumer class actions, complex commercial litigation, and appeals for retailers, financial institutions, and developers. With over 20 years of experience, Jamie helps clients navigate high-stakes litigation to achieve their business goals. She has defended national retailers in consumer class actions challenging sales and marketing practices, represented the world’s leading health information companies in First Amendment challenges to state statutes at the trial and appellate levels, represented Fortune 50 banks in multiple class actions challenging practices and disclosures relating to overdraft fees and posting of debit-card transactions, and defended developers against fraud and conspiracy claims related to a multibillion dollar hotel and casino development.
Jamie chairs the Miami office pro bono committee and co-chairs the Miami office diversity and inclusion initiative.
Prior to joining the firm, Jamie served as a law clerk for Hon. Joan A. Lenard, US District Court for the Southern District of Florida (2001-2003).
Experience
- Represented one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers, successfully compelling arbitration and obtaining dismissal of putative consumer class action claims.
- Representing national restaurant chain in dispute with distributor.
- Handled commercial disputes for developer related to hotel and condominium developments.
- Represented lenders in commercial foreclosure and commercial litigation.
- Represented leading online retailer in trademark infringement action relating to streaming device.
- Obtained summary judgment for leading transportation and logistics company against $100 million claims for conversion and unjust enrichment regarding alleged repossession of vehicles.
- Represented national banks in class actions challenging overdraft fee practices.
- Represented leading national furniture retailer in nationwide consumer class actions regarding sales and marketing practices.
- Obtained dismissal (affirmed on appeal) of bankruptcy trustee’s fraudulent transfer claims against national bank.
- Represented leading news website in connection with defamation and misappropriation of likeness claims.
- Obtained summary judgment for cruise line against $35 million appropriation of likeness claims by television news anchor.
- Obtained dismissal (affirmed on appeal) of class action against law firm asserting violations of Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) claims.
- Pro bono experience includes successfully assisting veterans seeking military benefits and representing parents in international child custody and visitation disputes.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Florida, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Litigation, Florida, The Best Lawyers in America, 2018-2024
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2013, 2015-2023
- Named one of the “Top Up and Comers,” Corporate and Business Litigation, South Florida Legal Guide, 2009, 2013-2016, 2021
- Selected as a “Rising Star” by the Daily Business Review, 2014
- Selected as a Rising Star for Business Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2009-2012
- Most Effective First Amendment Lawyer, Daily Business Review, 2005
Affiliations
Professional
- National Association of Women Lawyers
- Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Miami-Dade Chapter
- National Association of Women Judges Resource Board (NAWJ) Resource Board, 2012-2022
- Board of Directors, University of Michigan Alumni Club of Miami – Fort Lauderdale, 2015-2017
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMay 4, 2021Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2021Legal Update
- June 26, 2020Legal Update
- July 18, 2016Legal Update
- January 25, 2016Legal UpdateSupreme Court Holds Unaccepted Offer of Judgment Does Not Moot Claims, But Leaves Key Issue Unresolved
- June 25, 2015Legal Update
- October 8, 2014Legal Update
- December 6, 2012Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- July 21, 2022Event
- August 30, 2021Event
- February 3, 2021Event
- March 12, 2020Event
- March 18, 2015EventPanelistSecret Recordings, How and When They Can Be Done, Legal Learning Series
- March 11, 2015EventModeratorJudicial Appointments of Counsel – Developing Diverse Leadership in the Law, presented by National Association of Women Judges
- October 11, 2013EventPanelistMulti-District Litigation: Organizing and Managing Expansive Litigation, National Association of Women Judges Annual Conference
- April 4, 2011EventPanelistCan My Client Say That? Guests Discuss Lawyers Ethics and Testimonials on Rating Sites, ABA Journal Podcast
Publications
- March 14, 2024Publication
- October 31, 2018Publication
- April 13, 2017Publication
- October 20, 2015Publication
- May 7, 2015Publication
- Winter 2015PublicationCo-authorYou Can Use Hidden Recorders in Florida, 37 HASTINGS COMM. & ENT. L.J. 79
- July 11, 2014Publication
- October 2013Publication
- February 1, 2013PublicationCo-authorFortuity and the First Amendment, Pharmaceutical Executive
- September 4, 2012Publication
- 2012Publication
- 2004 - PresentPublicationContributorFlorida Chapter of Media Law Resource Center 50-State Survey: Media Privacy and Related Law
Blog Posts
- June 3, 2024Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadJune 26, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 26, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 24, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 24, 2021News
- May 28, 2020Media Mention
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 20, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 24, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 5, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 31, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 7, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 14, 2012News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 9, 2012News
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, Clarence Darrow Scholar, Associate/Contributing Editor, Michigan Law Review, 2001
BA, Political Science and International Studies, Kalamazoo College, Phi Beta Kappa, 1998
Visiting International Student, Nagoya Gakuin University, 1997
Admissions
Florida
Michigan
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of Florida