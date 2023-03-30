Jamie handles consumer class actions, complex commercial litigation, and appeals for retailers, financial institutions, and developers. With over 20 years of experience, Jamie helps clients navigate high-stakes litigation to achieve their business goals. She has defended national retailers in consumer class actions challenging sales and marketing practices, represented the world’s leading health information companies in First Amendment challenges to state statutes at the trial and appellate levels, represented Fortune 50 banks in multiple class actions challenging practices and disclosures relating to overdraft fees and posting of debit-card transactions, and defended developers against fraud and conspiracy claims related to a multibillion dollar hotel and casino development.

Jamie chairs the Miami office pro bono committee and co-chairs the Miami office diversity and inclusion initiative.

Prior to joining the firm, Jamie served as a law clerk for Hon. Joan A. Lenard, US District Court for the Southern District of Florida (2001-2003).