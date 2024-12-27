With European and global banking roots, Jane possesses keen insight into the complexities of real estate deals and the critical issues for their stakeholders. Bringing a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions, she represents investors, financial institutions, investment funds, and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions.

Jane’s work encompasses all aspects of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing and portfolio property management, with a particular focus on structured debt and equity transactions. She is experienced in all types of asset classes, including office, construction, retail, mixed-use, hotels and resorts, multifamily (including co-living) and industrial, as well as supporting our teams in the energy and infrastructure sectors. A significant portion of the firm clients she represents are composed of alternative or non-bank lenders or structured capital providers, which have found opportunity and transaction volume due to the ongoing market conditions and the evolving regulatory environment.