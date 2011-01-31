Overview

Jane’s practice focuses on securities law compliance, corporate governance, securities offerings and domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, with an emphasis on Latin America. As a native of Argentina, Jane brings valuable insights to counseling clients on transactions in Latin America. She has advised public and private companies doing business in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico.

Experience

  • Advises clients on corporate governance and compliance under US securities laws and the Dodd-Frank Act.
  • Represents issuers in foreign and domestic public debt offerings, including US dollar, Euro and CHF denominated bonds, 144A offerings and Regulation S offerings.
  • Represents public and private buyers and sellers in domestic and international merger and acquisition transactions, including joint ventures, spin-offs, strategic sales of assets and lease portfolio management.
  • Represents borrowers in syndicated loan transactions, including committed acquisition credit facilities, revolving credit facilities, secured term facilities and sustainability-linked credit facilities.
  • Pro bono activities include the representation of refugees seeking asylum in the United States and the representation of pro bono clients on immigration law issues, including Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and U visa petitions.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a “Rising Star,” New York Super Lawyers, 2013-2018
  • Recipient of the Jeremy G. Epstein Award for Pro Bono Service, City Bar Justice Center, October 2012
  • Honoree, Empire State Counsel, New York State Bar Association, 2010-2014

Affiliations

Civic

  • Representation of refugees seeking asylum in the United States.

Insights

Publications

  • July 2, 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Mitigating Corruption Risk: How can business protect itself?, Latin Business Chronicle
  • April 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Latin America 2014: Economic, Legal and Political Trends
  • March 1, 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    Judgment Call: Cleaning up, The Deal Pipeline

News

Education

LLM, Harvard Law School, 2006

Abogada, University of Buenos Aires, 2002

Admissions

New York

Languages

  • Dutch
  • Spanish
