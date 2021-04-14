Jared D. Grodin
Overview
Jared’s practice focuses on commercial lending, finance and real estate transactions. His experience includes the representation of national and international lenders and borrowers in various secured and unsecured credit transactions, including, upstream, midstream and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset based lending transactions, acquisition finance, syndicated finance and restructurings. Jared’s real estate practice includes representations of buyers, sellers and developers in the purchases, sales and financing of real property.
Jared also serves as the Hiring Partner for the firm’s Houston office and is co-chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee in Houston.
Experience
- Represented a private upstream oil and gas company in a $250 million reserve based lending credit facility.
- Represented the administrative agent in documenting a $130 million construction facility for the construction of the borrower’s new headquarters.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $175 million acquisition financing of a major shipping company, which was secured by over 100 steel hulled vessels.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $325 million refinancing of an existing facility for a major packing company.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $175 million credit facility secured by 240 barges and vessels.
- Represented the administrative agent in a MXN, COP and USD cross-border credit facility for a Colombian borrower in its acquisition of a Mexican operating company.
- In re EdgeMarc Energy Holdings, LLC, et al., finance and transactional counsel for prepetition bank agent, DIP lender and purchaser of gas producing properties in the Marcellus shale formation.
- Represented a major global energy company in an extensive internal review and summary of all project documents and commercial agreements relating to the company’s entire wind energy project portfolio in the United States, including wind energy projects in Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $1.3 billion revolving letter of credit facility to an international heavy machinery dealer.
- Assisted in the representation of a publicly traded midstream oil and gas company in its $900 million amended and restated credit facility.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $300 million revolving credit facility to a national hospital system.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $160 million revolving credit facility to a national hospital system.
- Assisted in the representation of a national developer for a construction loan in connection with the construction and development.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $200 million revolving credit facility to a technology company.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $75 million revolving credit facility to an oilfield services company.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing $125 million in the aggregate of term and revolving credit facilities for a construction material supply company.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in documenting and closing a $200 million revolving credit facility for a cloud computing company.
- Represented national lender in a $34 million acquisition financing of a furniture company.
The following represents experience prior to joining the firm:
- Assisted in the representation of national commercial lender, as agent, in $35 million syndicated construction facility for Class-A apartments in Alabama.
- Assisted in the representation of a $25 million construction facility for student housing in Tallahassee, Florida.
- Assisted in the representation of national lender in $8 million construction facility for big box retailer in Mississippi.
- Assisted in the representation of a national commercial bank, as lead agent in $30 million syndicated construction facility.
- Assisted in the representation of an international bank in financing an unsecured credit facility for a minor league baseball team (AAA).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Houston Business Journal, 40 Under 40 Class of 2024 Honoree
- Selected as One to Watch for Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Litigation and Energy Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Selected as a Rising Star for Banking, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2020-2022
- Recipient of the Houston Volunteer Lawyers’ Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Achievement, 2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Civil Rights Committee - Anti-Defamation League
- Texas State Bar Association
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Houston Bar Association
- Phi Delta Phi – International Honors Fraternity
- National Order of Barristers
- Adjunct Professor of Appellate Advocacy, South Texas College of Law
- South Texas College of Law Young Alumni Council
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, Assistant Managing Editor and Assistant Articles Editor, South Texas Law Review, 2012
BS, The University of Texas at Austin, 2007
Admissions
Texas