Jared’s practice focuses on commercial lending, finance and real estate transactions. His experience includes the representation of national and international lenders and borrowers in various secured and unsecured credit transactions, including, upstream, midstream and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset based lending transactions, acquisition finance, syndicated finance and restructurings. Jared’s real estate practice includes representations of buyers, sellers and developers in the purchases, sales and financing of real property.

Jared also serves as the Hiring Partner for the firm’s Houston office and is co-chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee in Houston.