Jarrett L. Hale
Overview
Jarrett is co-chair of the firm’s financial services litigation and compliance practice group. His practice focuses on all aspects of consumer protection law compliance and litigation on behalf of financial institutions. He has defended both civil actions and governmental enforcement actions under the Truth In Lending Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Fair Credit Billing Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, UDAAP and ECOA. Jarrett also specializes in consumer issues arising under the United States Bankruptcy Code, having overseen enforcement actions by the Executive Office of the United States Trustee and successfully argued multiple appeals on consumer bankruptcy issues. He also advises financial institutions as to policies and procedures for compliance with both federal and state consumer compliance statutes, including preparation for regulatory exams.
Jarrett is admitted to practice in Texas, Florida and Georgia, as well as the United States Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fifth and Seventh Circuits.
Experience
- Advised credit card issuing financial institution on consumer compliance issues in acquisition of $1 billion credit card portfolio.
- Defended credit card-issuing financial institution in class actions asserting Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claims and related state statute claims.
- Defended auto lender in suits asserting claims under Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
- Advised financial institution in compliance of consumer bankruptcy notification and claim filing process.
- Defended multiple financial institutions in lawsuit by Office of the United States Trustee asserting claims under the Bankruptcy Code related to consumer bankruptcies.
- Advised auto lending and credit card issuing financial institutions on collections compliance with FDCPA, FCRA, FCBA, TILA and other consumer compliance statutes.
- Prepared texting marketing programs for national chain stores for compliance with TCPA.
- Represented both banks and merchants in the implementation of private label credit card programs.
- Represented national retailers in the implementation of gift card programs.
- Represented multiple FinTech platforms in the creation of compliance management systems.
- Represented national bank in the preparation of a “proof of concept” for the OCC.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Litigation Star, Texas, Benchmark Litigation, 2021-2025
- Recommended for FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2023
- Selected as a Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Fintech Trailblazer, National Law Journal, 2018
Insights
Legal Updates
- May 14, 2014Legal UpdateFirst Circuit Adopts Flexible Approach to Determine Amount of Post-Petition Interest to be Paid to Oversecured Creditor
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
- September 2017PublicationCo-authorForeseeable Harm Is Not Enough: Supreme Court Rejects Eleventh Circuit's Relaxed Interpretation of Proximate Cause for Lending Discrimination Claims, Banking Law Journal
News
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Justice, Moot Court Board, 2000
BS, Belmont University, cum laude, 1997
Admissions
Georgia
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit