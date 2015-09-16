In addition to his litigation experience, Jason has robust expertise in cyber security, incident response management, and enterprise information security remediation programs. His internal investigation work has involved regulatory, compliance, and enforcement advice with governmental entities such as the FTC, Federal Reserve Bank, FDIC, OCC, FBI, and the US Secret Service. Jason regularly speaks and publishes articles about information security issues as well as class action litigation subjects.

Jason was a law clerk for the Hon. Hugh Lawson of the US District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, and an intern for the Hon. Margaret H. Murphy of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia.