Jason M. Beach
Overview
Jason’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, incident response management, cybersecurity/data breach issues, and government regulatory matters. Jason’s complex commercial litigation experience is in cyber security/data breach matters, class action defense, and financial services issues in both state and federal courts. Jason’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as major retailers and financial services institutions, and he often represents clients in high-profile class actions resulting from data exposures, including the largest reported data breach in history.
In addition to his litigation experience, Jason has robust expertise in cyber security, incident response management, and enterprise information security remediation programs. His internal investigation work has involved regulatory, compliance, and enforcement advice with governmental entities such as the FTC, Federal Reserve Bank, FDIC, OCC, FBI, and the US Secret Service. Jason regularly speaks and publishes articles about information security issues as well as class action litigation subjects.
Jason was a law clerk for the Hon. Hugh Lawson of the US District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, and an intern for the Hon. Margaret H. Murphy of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Experience
- Director of Legal & Compliance, Katapult Group, Inc. (Oct. 2021 to March. 2022) – Oversaw all legal, compliance, and privacy areas for publicly traded company, Katapult Group, Inc. during six-month secondment. Katapult provides a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omnichannel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers.
- Conducted dozens of internal investigations regarding cyber security, consumer services outsourcing, banking and other regulatory compliance, cyber intrusions of major retailers and financial institutions, and information security remediation. Jason has worked with United States and International law enforcement and regulators on such events.
- Advises on data protection and potential compromises of sensitive data for healthcare companies, retailers, financial institutions (banks, mortgage lenders and servicers, payment processors, debt repurchasers, etc.), law firms, and government clients.
- Advised healthcare companies, major web services providers, retailers, financial services, and institutions on government investigations, as well as regulatory compliance for information security and technology issues.
- Defended and prosecuted a variety of commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts (including multi-district litigation, class action, and trial experience) throughout the United States. Many of these matters involved cyber security litigation concerning the Wiretap and Stored Communications Act, the FTC Act, identity theft laws, breach notification statutes, as well as data security claims arising from tort and contract theories. Other matters involved national consumer lenders and creditors in connection with a variety of consumer litigation in Georgia and the surrounding states, specifically with regard to mortgage issues, alleged violations of federal lending statutes such as TILA, RESPA, and FCRA, alleged violations of state statutes regulating mortgage lenders, common law tort claims, and aggressive creditor actions.
- Defended state and federal class actions involving national banking associations' transaction posting order, insurance companies' claims evaluation software, internet service provider and payment processor's early termination fees, and security deed release issues.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- “On the Rise” honoree, Daily Report, 2016
- Empire State Counsel Honoree, 2014, 2015 (for pro bono service)
- E. Randolph Williams Community Service Award, 2006-2010, 2012-2013
- Selected as “Georgia Rising Star,” Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2012, 2013
- 2012 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll
- Atlanta Legal Aid Superman Award, 2013
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, 2006-present
- Member, Atlanta Bar Association, 2005-present
- Lamar Inn of Courts
- Board of Directors, Georgia Lawyers for the Arts, 2024-present
Insights
- 2021-2022PublicationContributorPrivacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook (1,400-page treatise and annual updates), Aspen Publishers, Wolters Kluwer Law & Business
- January 2021PublicationChapter AuthorChapters on Trials and Statistical Sampling, A Practitioner's Guide to Class Actions (3d edition), American Bar Association Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section
- August 2017PublicationChapter AuthorChapters on Trials and Statistical Sampling, A Practitioner's Guide to Class Actions (2d edition), American Bar Association Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section
- 2012 SupplementPublicationCo-author (with Michael J. Mueller)Update Chapter on Class Action Trials, in A Practitioner’s Guide to Class Actions (Marcy Hogan Greer, ed.)
- 2012 SupplementPublicationCo-author (with Michael J. Mueller)Update Chapter on Statistical Sampling as a Basis for Extrapolating Liability, in A Practitioner’s Guide to Class Actions (Marcy Hogan Greer, ed.)
- 2010PublicationCo-author (with Michael J. Mueller)Chapter on Class Action Trials, in A Practitioner’s Guide to Class Actions, (Marcy Hogan Greer, ed.)
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, Bankruptcy Developments Journal, Executive Articles Editor; Moot Court Society, National Team Member, Georgia Intrastate Team Member, and Coach, 2003
BA, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, summa cum laude, College Scholars in Spanish and Legal/Cultural Studies; Phi Beta Kappa, Whittle Scholarship, 1999
Admissions
District of Columbia
Georgia
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Middle District of Georgia