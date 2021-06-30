Jason’s practice focuses on federal income tax law, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy tax issues. As a member of the firm’s tax practice, Jason advises clients on matters related to energy and renewable energy tax credits, including transactions involving section 45 production tax credits, section 48 investment tax credits and other renewable energy incentives.

Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a tax attorney for the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where he advised taxpayer representatives regarding financial product tax issues and developed, drafted, and issued private letter rulings, regulations and responses to change in accounting method requests.