Jason R. Eisenberg
Overview
Jason’s practice focuses on federal income tax law, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy tax issues. As a member of the firm’s tax practice, Jason advises clients on matters related to energy and renewable energy tax credits, including transactions involving section 45 production tax credits, section 48 investment tax credits and other renewable energy incentives.
Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a tax attorney for the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where he advised taxpayer representatives regarding financial product tax issues and developed, drafted, and issued private letter rulings, regulations and responses to change in accounting method requests.
Experience
- Represents developers and investors in connection with various energy and renewable energy projects, including transactions involving: section 45 production tax credits, section 48 investment tax credits for solar and wind projects, and section 45Q carbon capture tax credits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Renewable/Alternative Power, Legal 500 United States, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2016
BS, Florida State University, 2013
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York